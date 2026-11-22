SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won has called for a fundamental overhaul of education to prepare for an artificial intelligence (AI)-native society, urging Korean and Japanese universities and businesses to jointly develop talent for the AI era.

Chey made the remarks at Tokyo Forum 2026 on Saturday, emphasizing the need to redesign education systems for a society in which AI is accepted as an integral part of everyday life rather than simply used as a tool.

The two-day forum, co-hosted by the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies and the University of Tokyo, started Friday under the theme "AI as a Transformative Technology: Humanity, Knowledge and Civilization." It brought together global experts, including French government AI envoy Anne Bouverot and Sakana AI co-founder Ren Ito.

"An AI-native society is not one that simply uses AI, but one that accepts AI as an inherent part of its environment," Chey said during a business leaders' session moderated by University of Tokyo President Teruo Fujii. He joined NTT Group Chairman Jun Sawada, Taejae University President Yeom Jae-ho and Sophia University President Miki Sugimura for a discussion on the future of education and talent development.

"We need new governance and systems because society as a whole, including the current university system, must be designed differently," he said.

Chey added that simply making minor changes to existing curricula would not be enough, calling for AI-native universities with entirely new designs and governance structures.

He also stressed the importance of collective intelligence in addressing the challenges posed by AI, saying that even unsuccessful attempts to design new systems could help young people develop problem-solving skills.

Chey cited SK's initiatives in talent development, employment support and data center workforce training, highlighting AIGEN — a two-year non-degree program launched last month that encourages participants to find solutions through team projects.

Asked how companies and universities could cooperate to develop AI talent, Chey proposed a joint program involving Korean and Japanese institutions.

"There are many opportunities not only between countries but also between companies and universities," he said, adding that such a program could create internship and employment opportunities in both countries while nurturing social innovators capable of addressing societal challenges.

In a video welcoming address on Friday, Chey had also stressed the importance of developing talent capable of guiding change in the AI era.

"People need to ask themselves what problems they want to solve with AI, what new value they want to create and what kind of society they want to build," he said, urging universities to move beyond teaching knowledge and focus on cultivating wisdom.