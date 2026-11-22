Samsung Electronics and SK hynix saw their dividend payout ratios rise sharply through the third quarter under their shareholder return policies, data showed Sunday, amid the memory chip boom driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

According to the companies' respective quarterly reports, Samsung Electronics' dividend payout ratio stood at 18 percent on a consolidated basis as of end-September, up from 4.1 percent at the end of the first half, while SK hynix's ratio rose to 8.4 percent from 0.4 percent over the same period.

A dividend payout ratio refers to the proportion of a company's earnings distributed to shareholders as dividends, serving as an indicator of how a company allocates its profits.

The sharp increases came as the two chipmakers announced plans to distribute sizable dividends to shareholders as part of their respective shareholder return policies.

Samsung Electronics decided to pay 30 trillion won ($22.3 billion) in dividends for the third quarter, or 4,601 won per share, compared with 372 won per common share in the first quarter and 374 won in the second quarter.

SK hynix's plan included a dividend of 20,000 won per share for the third quarter, or 14 trillion won in total, sharply up from 375 won per common share in each of the first and second quarters.

The sharp increases in dividend payouts came as the two companies posted record earnings, driven by strong global demand for semiconductors used in AI infrastructure.

Samsung Electronics posted net profit of 193.6 trillion won in the first three quarters of 2026, up from 25.57 trillion won a year earlier.

SK hynix logged a net profit of 174 trillion won for the nine-month period, up from 27.7 trillion won a year earlier.