The Korea National Railway and two Korean engineering firms will take part in a project to develop a high-speed railway connecting northern and southern Vietnam, spanning 1,541 kilometers between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, according to Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, Sunday.

A consortium comprising Korean, French and Vietnamese companies has won a contract for a feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) for the project. The contract was tendered by the Thang Long Project Management Unit under Vietnam's Ministry of Construction.

The consortium includes state-run Korea National Railway and Korean engineering firms Yooshin and Sambo, along with France's Systra and Vietnam's Tedi, both of which specialize in railway design.

The consortium won the contract in competition with 40 other bidders, according to the ministry.

The initial phase of the project is valued at 560 billion won ($416 million), with the consortium set to carry out the work over 30 months.

The study and design work will cover four sections: a 281-kilometer stretch between Hanoi and Vinh, a 420-kilometer section between Vinh and Da Nang, a 480-kilometer section between Da Nang and Nha Trang, and a 360-kilometer stretch between Nha Trang and Ho Chi Minh City.

The feasibility study will take 18 months, followed by 12 months of FEED work. The project will assess local terrain and other conditions to determine how the railway can be constructed.

The railway will serve 23 passenger stations, five freight stations and nine railway yards. Trains on the line will have a maximum operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour. Among trains currently operating in Korea, only Korea Railroad Corp.'s KTX-Cheongryong is designed to run at a higher speed.

The contract marks an initial phase of the Vietnamese government's 95 trillion won north-south railway construction project. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2029, with the line expected to enter initial service in 2035.

Korea's transport ministry said the project represents the largest railway contract ever secured by a consortium involving Korean companies.

The Korean ministry said the consortium's success in winning the contract followed diplomatic efforts by President Lee Jae Myung and the transport ministry.

The project was first discussed at a bilateral summit in August last year and revisited at a subsequent summit in April this year. The ministry followed up by sending a project support delegation led by its second vice minister to Vietnam in June. In July, another delegation, headed by then-Minister Kim Yun-duk, visited the country and delivered a letter from Lee to his Vietnamese counterpart.

The ministry said the contract could serve as a crucial stepping stone for Korean companies seeking to participate in the railway's main construction phase, as their involvement in the initial stages will give them an opportunity to build expertise and establish a foothold in the project.

"This contract win was made possible by combining the capabilities of public institutions and private companies with the government's sustained efforts, ranging from delivering a personal letter from the president and holding ministerial- and vice-ministerial-level meetings to establishing working-level cooperation channels," Transport Minister Hong Jee-sun said.