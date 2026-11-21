Herbalife Korea’s next phase of growth will depend on lasting customer relationships rather than individual transactions, Herbalife Korea General Manager Sean Chung said, as the company marks its 30th anniversary in Korea by overhauling distributor compensation and introducing AI tools.

The company’s history has been about helping Koreans build healthy nutrition habits, he said, arguing that sustainable growth comes from maintaining trust beyond a single sale.

Since entering Korea in 1996, Herbalife has expanded from weight management products into everyday nutrition, protein, sports nutrition and beauty-related wellness as consumer priorities have evolved. Its first decade centered on its flagship Formula 1 shake brand, balancing nutrient intake and healthy eating habits in a market dominated by physical stores and face-to-face sales.

From 2006 and 2015, the rapid growth of online shopping and hypermarkets intensified competition. During this period, Herbalife emphasized ongoing communication and communities that helped customers maintain habits they found difficult to sustain on their own, extending its role beyond simply selling products.

To support this approach, one-on-one coaching by independent distributors remains central, according to Chung. Maintaining healthy routines requires ongoing effort. Distributors assess customers’ goals, diets and circumstances to help them achieve healthier lifestyles. They explain nutritional needs before recommending products and tailor usage guidance to individuals, including for weight management and muscle health.

After products are delivered, distributors continue to provide encouragement and information to help customers maintain balanced diets and exercise routines.

“While conventional retail gives consumers convenient access to a wide range of products, Herbalife seeks to offer personalized nutrition guidance and ongoing coaching,” Chung said in an interview with The Korea Times.

“Herbalife’s strength lies in having people and communities alongside customers to help them maintain healthy habits after purchasing products.”

Consumer trust also rests on product quality. Herbalife’s Seed to Feed system oversees quality at every stage, from ingredient sourcing to finished products. Its global network of more than 200 scientists, physicians and nutrition specialists supports product development and education.

Chung said the company’s distributor training program prohibits exaggerated advertising claims that products can treat diseases. The company also discourages unnecessary purchases and maintains refund policies, linking responsible sales practices to the brand trust it has built over three decades.

Herbalife Korea has also invested in building ties with local communities. These efforts include Casa Herbalife, launched in 2007 to support Sang Rok Won, a children’s home. Employees and distributors have volunteered throughout the nearly two-decade initiative, which supports nutrition and healthy development for children.

The company also began sponsoring sporting events to promote nutrition and physical activity, starting with a Chuseok ssireum (Korean wrestling) championship in 2008. Its sponsorships have since extended to Korean Baseball Organization club Kiwoom Heroes, the Korea Weightlifting Federation and the Daegu Marathon.

Since 2016, Herbalife Korea has also developed partnerships with scientific organizations in Korea. It has worked with the Korean Diabetes Society on coach education involving endocrinology professors, diabetes education nurses and clinical exercise specialists. The partnership was followed by an agreement with the Korean Nutrition Society in 2020 and the establishment of an award supporting young nutrition researchers in 2021.

In September this year, the diabetes partnership was expanded to include the Health Confidence program for people with prediabetes.

Next 30 years

Chung described the anniversary as the starting point for a redesign aimed at the next 30 years.

“We did not spend our 30th anniversary simply commemorating the past. We preserved the relationships our people have built while redesigning the structure that keeps those relationships working,” he said.

Introduced earlier this year, Herbalife’s new market plan revises distributor compensation, moving away from a relatively uniform global system toward more customized arrangements based on conditions in each operating country.

In digitally connected Korea, where side jobs and multiple income streams are common, the company aims to accommodate distributors’ different circumstances and goals, expand opportunities for newcomers and support the growth of existing distributors.

AI tools are designed to ease workloads, allowing distributors to spend more time understanding customers’ lifestyles and maintaining communication. HL/Skin.ai, an AI-powered skin analysis system launched alongside the HL/Skin skin care lineup, asks users for their age and skin type before conducting a facial scan via smartphone. Within 60 seconds, it provides an overall skin score covering hydration, blemishes, wrinkles, dark circles, texture, tone, firmness and oiliness, along with corresponding product recommendations.

The tools, however, will not replace people, Chung said, emphasizing that understanding individual circumstances and encouraging healthy behavior remain human responsibilities.

“We are considering features such as AI answering frequently asked product questions, and also developing a new digital platform to support distributors’ business activities in Asia-Pacific,” Chung said. “We will continue supporting distributors’ business activities through the new market plan and AI technology, while providing customers with more convenient and attentive services.”

The operational restructuring has also involved expanding the product lineup. Herbalife24, the company's sports nutrition line launched in Korea in 2016, added Liftoff Powder, a fast-dissolving effervescent vitamin product, last year. This was followed by the launch of HL/Skin in March this year. The expanded portfolio targets a range of needs, including protein intake, muscle health, healthy aging and beauty-related wellness.

The product expansion reflects a decade transformed by smartphones, social media and the COVID-19 pandemic, which made online research and shopping part of everyday life. As consumer interests broadened beyond weight loss and appearance to encompass nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management and skin health, Herbalife expanded its product offerings and scientific expertise to address these evolving needs.

Korean market's significance

Korea is serving as an early proving ground for Herbalife’s evolving strategy. It was among the first markets globally to introduce the new compensation plan, reflecting the company's headquarters' recognition of Korea's strategic importance.

“Korea is a market that embraces change quickly and is the first to show that those changes work,” he said.

Although Korea’s health supplement market is smaller than those of the United States and China, consumers’ knowledge and willingness to try new products raise the bar for the industry, Chung said. Citing the Korea Health Functional Food Association, he said the domestic market was valued at nearly 6 trillion won ($4.5 billion) last year, with 84 percent of consumers making repeat purchases within a year, indicating that health supplements have become part of everyday consumption.

Chung said consumers increasingly scrutinize ingredients, dosages, product quality, scientific evidence and corporate credibility rather than relying on assumptions or recommendations from others. HL/Skin, he added, was developed in response to growing interest among beauty-conscious consumers in managing both their health and appearance.

To better serve the Korean market, Herbalife has combined global expertise with ingredients and flavors familiar to local consumers. Formula 1 was introduced in flavors tailored to consumer preferences in different markets, while Red Ginseng Gel sold in Korea uses six-year-old red ginseng grown in Korea.

“Korea is a market with strong interest in new products and high standards for quality and trust. This environment drives companies to continually improve products and services,” Chung said.

“Herbalife's comparatively faster adoption of the new market plan in Korea also shows how highly the global headquarters values the Korean market.”

As Korea becomes a super-aged society, healthy longevity is gaining importance beyond simply extending lifespans. Chung emphasized the importance of muscle health, balanced nutrition and regular physical activity. The company is also examining nutritional needs following rapid weight loss with obesity medications, with a focus on balanced nutrient intake and muscle maintenance.

For Chung, personalization means moving away from one-size-fits-all recommendations toward products and guidance tailored to individuals' ages, lifestyles and health goals. Digital services should make relevant information easier to access, while coaches and communities should help customers turn recommendations into daily routines. This combination, he said, will underpin the company's focus on personalized nutrition and healthy longevity over the coming decades.

“Over the past 30 years, Herbalife has evolved from a company centered on weight-management products into a comprehensive nutrition and wellness company. We now aim to grow into a global premium health and wellness platform combining personalized nutrition, digital technology and people-centered coaching,” Chung said.

“Thirty years from now, I hope Herbalife Korea will be remembered not only for providing good nutrition products, but for making a meaningful contribution to building healthy lifestyles.”