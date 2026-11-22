Hana Financial Group said Sunday that it provided winter supplies and home safety equipment to senior citizens from vulnerable communities as part of efforts to improve their living conditions and prevent household accidents.

Hana Financial Chairman Ham Young-joo visited the home of an older woman living alone in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, Friday, delivering home safety equipment and winter essentials, including blankets, scarves and gloves.

“Helping elderly people enjoy a safe and comfortable retirement in the homes they have spent their lives building is a responsibility we all share,” Ham said. “We will continue to bring warmth to their daily lives and work together across the group to build a society where no one is left behind.”

The group plans to provide home safety items, including non-slip pads, portable handrails, smoke detectors and household fire extinguishers, to 1,000 seniors who live in poor housing conditions or have limited mobility. Those with mobility difficulties will also receive safety walkers.

Hana Financial also plans to work with care workers at local senior welfare facilities to monitor recipients’ living conditions and help improve their safety and well-being.

It has recently been expanding its community outreach programs for seniors. In addition to offering free eye examinations in medically underserved areas, it has operated the Hana Happy Dream Bus program since March, visiting senior centers and welfare facilities nationwide to offer financial management consultations and education on preventing financial fraud.