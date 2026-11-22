Samsung Electronics and SK hynix could face a sharp memory price decline if hyperscalers scale back the artificial intelligence (AI) spending that has driven the current chip boom, according to a renowned U.S. semiconductor analyst.

Jim Handy, founder and general director at Objective Analysis, said in an interview with The Korea Times that the surge in memory prices — caused by a sharp increase in demand — is “temporary,” echoing concerns among some Korean analysts that the current memory cycle may be nearing its peak.

“I do not think that AI demand is growing that quickly, so they are likely to slow their spending at some point, and that will cause memory prices to collapse,” Handy said.

Although the timing of a downturn is difficult to predict, memory prices could eventually fall back to 2024 levels once demand weakens, he said.

Handy has raised particular concerns over the scale of spending by hyperscalers such as Google, Meta, Amazon and OpenAI. These companies are spending roughly 40 percent of their revenue on capital expenditures, including massive investments in AI computing infrastructure, he said.

"Such spending is sustainable only if AI demand continues to grow rapidly enough to justify the investment. If that growth slows, the big tech firms could sharply reduce capital spending, weakening demand for memory chips and creating an oversupply in the market," he said.

Many Korean analysts have focused on rising production levels as the main threat to prices. Handy, however, argued that the more serious risk could come from the demand side if AI investment fails to maintain its current pace.

The warning came amid growing investor concerns as to the steep stock fall of the two Korean chipmakers. Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK hynix plunged about 33 percent and 34 percent, respectively, over the past three months until Friday, with the latest sell-off amplifying concerns that the memory boom may be nearing its peak.

Chipmakers have benefited from a sharp recovery in chip prices, as AI server demand has lifted orders for high-bandwidth memory and other high-end chips. Their strong pricing power has driven a significant improvement in earnings, helping Samsung Electronics post the world’s highest quarterly operating profit in the third quarter.

Buoyed by robust earnings and strong memory demand, their stock prices soared through June, but momentum has slowed.

The latest stock fall has also triggered market fears over the sustainability of the AI investment boom.

The concern is particularly significant for Samsung and SK hynix, whose recent earnings growth has been heavily supported by soaring memory prices. If hyperscalers cut spending, the resulting demand shock could reverse the pricing power that has driven their record profitability.

“Production levels are limited by demand projections made two years ago,” he said. “Since demand has grown higher than these projections, we have a shortage — and that shortage has driven prices very high. That growth is temporary, and sometime in the future prices will fall back to where they were in 2024,” Handy stated.

Handy also warned that the downturn could be severe. If the current cycle follows the pattern of previous memory supercycles, chipmakers’ gross margins could fall from above 80 percent to near zero within roughly two quarters.

For Samsung and SK hynix, the key risk is therefore no longer simply whether they can keep up with AI-driven demand, according to Handy. It is whether that demand will remain strong enough to absorb the enormous amount of capacity and investment being built around it.



