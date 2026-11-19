Global consumer hits such as Buldak and Shin Ramyun have demonstrated new possibilities for Korean instant noodles, showing that products once thought to be only for Korean consumers can whet appetites overseas as well.

As demand for their products surges outside Korea, reflected in rising export volumes, food companies are beginning to reorganize their production bases and product portfolios to sustain the momentum and cater to global consumers. Their strategies center on two main goals: expanding production capacity and offering a wider range of products beyond the intensely spicy varieties that have helped drive their global popularity.

Samyang Foods, which introduced Buldak in 2012, expects to complete and begin operating its new manufacturing plant in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China, by the end of this year. At the ninth China International Import Expo in Shanghai earlier this month, the company held a D-45 countdown event for the facility, which broke ground in September last year.

The Jiaxing plant, the company's first overseas manufacturing facility, will have eight production lines with an annual capacity of up to 1.13 billion instant noodle products, with output dedicated to the Chinese market. Once operational, the facility will bring Samyang Foods' total annual production capacity, including that of its two plants in Miryang, South Gyeongsang Province, to 3.93 billion products, a 40 percent increase.

Samyang Foods also disclosed in a regulatory filing on Nov. 12 that it plans to build another manufacturing plant in Thuan Thanh, Bac Ninh province, Vietnam. The 220 billion won ($164 million) facility is scheduled for completion in January 2029.

Nongshim, whose flagship brand is Shin Ramyun, began operating its latest manufacturing plant at the Noksan National Industrial Complex in Busan last month. Dedicated to export products, the facility will supply the company's subsidiaries in Europe, Japan and Australia, as well as growing markets in India and Southeast Asia.

With an annual production capacity of 500 million packages, the plant brings Nongshim's total annual capacity to 6 billion, alongside its six existing plants in Korea, two in the United States and two in China. “We can now distribute instant noodles to 7 out of 10 people in the global population of 8.3 billion,” a Nongshim official said.

Nongshim CEO Cho Yong-chul said the Noksan plant “will serve as the core hub for the company's global expansion as it aims to achieve overseas sales exceeding 60 percent and total sales of 7.3 trillion won by 2030.” He added that the facility, “utilizing advanced smart factory technology, is designed to rapidly supply products tailored to diverse global consumer demands.”

Otoki, known for its Jin Ramen lineup, is also planning to build new manufacturing plants in Korea and overseas. In July, the company reached an agreement with Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, to build an export-only plant at Gumi National Industrial Complex 2, with completion targeted for the end of 2029. Its U.S. subsidiary, Otoki Food America, is seeking to break ground on its first North American manufacturing plant in La Mirada, California, within this year.

Paldo, known for its square-shaped Dosirac cup noodles, operates two manufacturing plants in Russia through its subsidiary Doshirak Koya, in Ramenskoye and Ryazan, which together ship millions of instant cup noodles each day. Its Vietnamese subsidiary, Paldo Vina, runs two manufacturing plants in Phu Tho and Tay Ninh, producing Koreno, an instant noodle brand tailored to the local market. To expand its overall production capacity, the company introduced a new physical artificial intelligence-based automation system at its main domestic production base in Naju, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City, in August.

Diversifying beyond spicy Korean flavors

After Buldak challenged global consumers to test their tolerance for spicy noodles and built a massive following around its addictive flavor, food companies have been introducing new flavors and ingredients to showcase Korean noodles in increasingly diverse ways. Their efforts reflect a broader push to move beyond the initial global craze and strengthen Korea's competitiveness in the global instant noodle market.

Samyang Foods has localized some of its recent products for the U.S. market, including Habanero Lime Buldak in 2022, and Buldak Mac and Cheese Sweet Corn and Buldak Mac and Cheese Carbonara earlier this year. Initially launched exclusively in the United States, Habanero Lime Buldak attracted interest from Korean consumers and was subsequently introduced in Korea a year later. Buldak Yakisoba Ramen, meanwhile, was developed for the Japanese market and launched there in 2023. It was introduced in Korea five months later following strong demand from domestic consumers.

Nongshim has also introduced other variations of its flagship Shin Ramyun. In 2023, the company collaborated with Thai Michelin-starred chef Jay Fai to launch the Shin Ramyun Tom Yum lineup. First introduced in Thailand, the products gained popularity locally before expanding to more than 14 countries across Asia, Europe and Oceania. The export-only lineup remains unavailable through domestic distributors in Korea.

Otoki struck a chord in overseas consumers with its Cheese Ramen, which it discontinued in Korea and repositioned as an export-only product. Its Cheddar & Mascarpone and Spicy Chili & Cheddar varieties entered the U.S. market in 2022 and were revamped in 2025 before being introduced at Costco stores across the country.

Beyond introducing new flavors, major instant noodle makers are also upgrading their products to be healthier and more appealing to the growing global consumer focus on well-being.

Samyang Foods' Tangle is a newer brand that uses air-dried rather than deep-fried noodles, along with plant-based ingredients such as chickpeas. The result is a pasta-style noodle product higher in protein and dietary fiber and with less sugar. The company first introduced the brand as export-only in 2023, targeting the U.S. and Japanese markets, before bringing it to Korea in 2025.

“Tangle is gaining recognition for its competitiveness not only from buyers and consumers around the world but through awards from world-renowned evaluation institutions such as the International Taste Institute and the iF Design Award,” a company official said. “We are securing a unique position in the protein food and precooked pasta markets through Tangle.”

Nongshim introduced a healthier air-dried version of Shin Ramyun in Korea in 2019. Shin Ramyun Non-Frying, also known as Shin Light, was exported to the United States six months after its domestic launch and later expanded into Japan, China and Southeast Asia.

Otoki has also invested in healthier product options. Chaehwang, marketed as Hello Veggie in export markets, is a vegan-certified brand. Its Cup Noodle line, also promoted to overseas consumers as K-Pop Star's Secret Cup Noodle, is a low-calorie product range made with mung bean and potato-based glass noodles.