In the monster movie “Kraken,” which premiered in Norwegian theaters in February before opening in other markets, a character played by Mikkel Bratt Silset is seen looking out over a fjord while slurping a bowl of Buldak instant noodles in the remote seaside village of Vangsnes. Another scene shows Nongshim's Shin Ramyun cup noodles inside a grocery store in the village, reflecting the everyday presence of the popular snack well outside its nation of origin.

Korean instant noodles gained even wider exposure in Netflix's “KPop Demon Hunters,” which became a global sensation last year. The film, which garnered more than 600 million views in 2025 alone, making it the most-watched original film and title in the platform's history, features members of fictional K-pop girl group Huntrix eating what appear to be Shin Ramyun cup noodles.

In the American Netflix series “The Brothers Sun,” which premiered in 2024, a deputy district attorney in Los Angeles played by Highdee Kuan is seen pouring seasoning powder from a Buldak packet over crushed dry noodles, enjoying it as finger food.

In the 10-episode Japanese television series “Eye Love You,” which aired on TBS in 2024, Korean instant noodles serve as a catalyst for romance between the main characters of Yuri Motomiya and Yoon Tae-oh, a Korean exchange student.

Korean noodles have been an eye-catching prop in other major Korean hits, as well. “Squid Game” (2021) featured Samyang Foods' Samyang Ramen as a snack shared by Seong Gi-hun and Oh Il-nam at a table outside a convenience store. “Parasite” (2019) showed a housekeeper preparing a mixture of Nongshim's Chapagetti and Neoguri noodles, known locally as "chapaguri" — with the luxurious addition of steak. The trend went viral internationally under the name “ramdon,” a portmanteau of "ramyeon" and "udon" coined by the film's English subtitle translator, Darcy Parquet.

Another cultural phenomenon that helped bring Korean noodles to global consumers is the automated instant noodle machine — now a familiar sight at convenience stores across the country. First introduced at a handful of convenience stores in Yeouido Hangang Park in the late 2000s, the in-store induction cookers have popped up in more outlets. The number of stores equipped with the machines reached 13 in 2011 and continued to climb, giving rise to the term “Hangang ramyeon.”

The machines gained wider exposure as Korean television variety shows started using the riverside parks as filming locations. By the late 2010s, the outdoor dining experience had become one of the most recognizable elements of Korean food culture among international visitors. Dramas like “King the Land” (2023) and “Gangnam Beauty” (2018) further boosted its appeal by featuring characters sharing noodles in scenes filled with romantic tension.

Market observers say the local version of the dish has gained such stature that even Netflix content now uses the distinct Korean pronunciation “ramyeon” rather than the Japanese “ramen.” They say the industry needs to position the product under its own name to reinforce its identity and image.

Surging exports

Buoyed by growing exposure to global audiences through streaming platforms, the country's exports of instant noodles now outpace other nations.

According to data from the Korea Customs Service, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp., Korea's instant noodle exports reached $1.25 billion in 2024, surpassing Japan's $850 million for the first time to make Korea the world's largest exporter in the category.

The gap widened further the following year. While Japan's exports remained relatively flat, Korea's climbed to a record $1.5 billion. The upward trend has continued this year, with exports passing $1.4 billion in the January-September period, up 25.5 percent from a year earlier.

Experts expect the figure to reach $1.9 billion by the end of this year, further cementing Korea's dominance.

China was the largest destination for Korean noodle exports last year, importing $390 million worth and accounting for 25.3 percent of the global total. The United States followed at $255 million, or 16.7 percent, while Japan ranked third with $77 million.

The Netherlands stood out as Korea's biggest market in Europe, importing $71 million worth last year. Its imports surged 39.2 percent year-on-year to $88 million in the January-September period, surpassing Japan to become the world's third-largest destination for Korean instant noodles. By region, Southeast Asia imported $223 million worth of Korean noodles last year, and Europe bought $220 million.

The export boom is reshaping retail shelves, particularly inOtokinited States. According to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, Korean instant noodles accounted for the largest share of the U.S. premium and Asian instant noodle market in 2024, at 44.1 percent. Four major Korean manufacturers — Nongshim, Samyang Foods, Ottogi and Paldo — ranked among the top 10 exporters, outperforming Japanese rivals Toyo Suisan and Nissin Foods. One factor behind Korea's strong position is its higher retail price, more than double that of Japanese products in the U.S., helping generate greater sales value.

Its growing market presence is also reflected in how major U.S. retailers display the noodles. Products that were once confined largely to less prominent ethnic food sections at Walmart, Target and Kroger are increasingly being placed closer to central aisles and at eye level, with more shelf space to attract shoppers' attention. Warehouse retailers such as Costco and Sam's Club have also begun selling the noodles in large multipacks on pallets, expanding access to bulk-buying options that were once available mainly at Korean grocery stores.

Exports to Europe are also on the rise. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Korean exports to the region reached $150 million in the first half of this year, up 47.5 percent from a year earlier. The Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, a key logistics hub for Korean imports and a distribution center for the wider region, has emerged as a critical trade gateway.

The Middle East and Central Asia have also seen growing demand for Korean instant noodles. According to the food ministry, Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, imported $48 million worth of Korean noodles last year, up 22 percent from 2024. Exports to the region have increased by another 40 percent year-on-year so far in 2026.

Exports to Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan totaled $82 million last year, up 38.7 percent from a year earlier, according to a report by Samsung Securities. Russia in particular saw its imports of Korean instant noodles double this year from 2025.

Industry experts say Korean manufacturers are expanding both sales and operating profits, driven by strong overseas performance.

A DS Investment & Securities official said the growing presence of Korean instant noodles in mainstream U.S. retail channels, expanding distribution networks in Europe and rising sales through Chinese snack store chains are rapidly increasing its share of the global market.