A delegation led by Mark D. Johnson, deputy administrator of the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), visited HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ shipyard in Ulsan to view its shipbuilding technology and discuss shipbuilding cooperation between Korea and the U.S., HD Hyundai said Friday.

MARAD is an agency under the U.S. Department of Transportation. It moves military supplies during national emergencies and supports improvements to port infrastructure.

The visit comes as Washington pursues what it calls the Bridge Strategy, which aims to rebuild the U.S. shipbuilding industry by using allies’ technology and production capacity while expanding shipbuilding capacity in the U.S. Under a presidential memorandum issued in August, foreign shipbuilders that meet certain conditions, such as owning a shipyard in the U.S., can build up to the first two ships of a program overseas.

Joo Won-ho, president of the shipbuilder’s naval and midsized ship business, met the delegation along with other executives. They discussed the company taking part in MARAD’s programs to acquire military support vessels and cooperating on port infrastructure.

The delegation also toured a pure car and truck carrier under construction. These are roll-on/roll-off ships, which let wheeled cargo drive on and off quickly. MARAD’s military support roll-on/roll-off ships, which carry tanks and military trucks, are designed in a similar way.

HD Hyundai expects cooperation to expand step by step through its planned U.S. shipyard, which it aims to have running in 2029. In October, the company signed an agreement with U.S. engineering, procurement and construction firm Kiewit to set up a joint venture, HD Kiewit Shipbuilding. Construction of the new yard is scheduled to start in 2027.

Through the venture, HD Hyundai plans to build military support vessels, including roll-on/roll-off ships and consolidated cargo tankers that refuel and resupply naval vessels at sea. It also plans to expand into ship block and module production and port infrastructure.

“Based on more than 50 years of shipbuilding experience and our new local shipyard, we plan to work with MARAD to produce the ships and port equipment the U.S. needs,” Joo said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.