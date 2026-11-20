Korean chip giant SK hynix Inc. said Friday it will convert convertible bonds (CBs) linked to its investment in Kioxia Corp., a Japanese NAND flash memory maker, into shares, becoming the Japanese company's largest indirect shareholder.

In a regulatory filing, SK hynix said it will convert 129 billion yen ($810.3 million) worth of CBs issued by SPC2 (BCPE Pangea Cayman2 Ltd.), a special-purpose company, into 129,000 common shares.

The company also plans to acquire an additional 1,001 common shares in SPC2 from U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital for 100 million yen.

Upon completion of the transactions, SK hynix will indirectly hold a 14.1 percent stake in Kioxia through SPC2, making it the Japanese company's largest indirect shareholder. Toshiba held a 10.46 percent stake as of early November, making it the second-largest shareholder.

SK hynix said the CB conversion is a follow-up measure to reorganize its investment structure following the liquidation of its equity fund.

"The conversion of the CBs does not mean that we intend to expand our involvement in Kioxia's management," a company official said. "We have no plans to acquire additional shares in Kioxia or sell our existing stake."

SK hynix first invested in Toshiba Memory, the predecessor of Kioxia, in June 2018 through a consortium led by Bain Capital.

The investment totaled 395 billion yen, comprising an equity fund and CBs.

Of the total, 266 billion yen was invested in an equity fund managed by Bain Capital through SPC1, while the remaining 129 billion yen was used to purchase CBs issued by SPC2.

After Kioxia went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2024 and its shares surged amid a boom in the NAND flash memory market, SK hynix began gradually selling its holdings.

By June this year, SK hynix had sold its entire stake in the equity fund managed through SPC1 and liquidated the investment. The company decided to return most of the resulting capital gains to shareholders through special dividends.

The Kioxia-related special dividends totaled approximately 7 trillion won ($5.2 billion) in the third quarter of this year.