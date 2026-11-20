Samsung Electronics on Friday promoted three executives to president in its chipmaking Device Solutions (DS) Division, signaling a generational shift in leadership by elevating executives who spearheaded record semiconductor earnings.

The company said Friday it promoted Executive Vice President Hwang Sang-joon to head of its memory business unit and president.

Jo Sang-yeon, executive vice president and head of Device Solutions America, was promoted to president and head of the System LSI Business, while Lee Jong-myung, executive vice president and head of process development at the Semiconductor Research Institute, was promoted to president and chief technology officer of the DS division.

The company also named President Choi Won-joon, chief operating officer of its Mobile Experience (MX) business under the Device Experience (DX) Division, as the head of the business.

Following the reshuffle, Samsung Electronics' two CEOs — DS Division Head and Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun and DX Division Head and President Roh Tae-moon — will hand over their concurrent roles as heads of the Memory Business and MX Business, respectively, to newly appointed executives.

Samsung said the reshuffle is intended to bring fresh leadership to its key businesses by promoting executives who have delivered strong results and technological advances.

Samsung Electronics posted record-high 107.44 trillion won ($80.27 billion) in operating profit in the third quarter of this year, with its semiconductor business accounting for 106.5 trillion won.

Samsung said Hwang played a key role in achieving the milestone, having held senior positions in DRAM design, marketing and development. Since taking charge of memory development in late 2025, he has led efforts to strengthen the company's competitiveness across its memory portfolio, including DRAM and high bandwidth memory.

With new executives taking charge of its memory and mobile device businesses, Samsung Electronics' two CEOs will focus more on overseeing companywide strategies.

“By appointing proven executives to lead its memory and MX businesses, the DS Division head will focus on strengthening future growth businesses, including foundry operations, while the DX Division head will concentrate on developing new growth engines, including robotics,” the company said.







