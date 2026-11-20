Samsung Electronics names new heads of memory, mobile businesses
Summary
Samsung Electronics promoted three executives to president in its Device Solutions Division on Friday, naming new heads for its memory and System LSI businesses and a new chief technology officer. President Choi Won-joon was also named head of the Mobile Experience business. The appointments transfer the memory and mobile business leadership roles from the company’s two division heads, who will focus more on companywide strategy. Samsung said the reshuffle recognizes executives who delivered strong results and technological advances.
Key Facts
- Samsung reported third-quarter operating profit of 107.44 trillion won, including 106.5 trillion won from its semiconductor business.
- Hwang Sang-joon has held senior roles in DRAM design, marketing and development and has led memory development since late 2025.
- Hwang’s work has included strengthening Samsung’s memory portfolio, including DRAM and high bandwidth memory.
- Samsung said the DS Division head will focus on future growth businesses, including foundry operations, while the DX Division head will concentrate on new growth engines, including robotics.
Division heads to focus on growing foundry, robotics businesses
Samsung Electronics on Friday promoted three executives to president in its chipmaking Device Solutions (DS) Division, signaling a generational shift in leadership by elevating executives who spearheaded record semiconductor earnings.
The company said Friday it promoted Executive Vice President Hwang Sang-joon to head of its memory business unit and president.
Jo Sang-yeon, executive vice president and head of Device Solutions America, was promoted to president and head of the System LSI Business, while Lee Jong-myung, executive vice president and head of process development at the Semiconductor Research Institute, was promoted to president and chief technology officer of the DS division.
The company also named President Choi Won-joon, chief operating officer of its Mobile Experience (MX) business under the Device Experience (DX) Division, as the head of the business.
Following the reshuffle, Samsung Electronics' two CEOs — DS Division Head and Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun and DX Division Head and President Roh Tae-moon — will hand over their concurrent roles as heads of the Memory Business and MX Business, respectively, to newly appointed executives.
Samsung said the reshuffle is intended to bring fresh leadership to its key businesses by promoting executives who have delivered strong results and technological advances.
Samsung Electronics posted record-high 107.44 trillion won ($80.27 billion) in operating profit in the third quarter of this year, with its semiconductor business accounting for 106.5 trillion won.
Samsung said Hwang played a key role in achieving the milestone, having held senior positions in DRAM design, marketing and development. Since taking charge of memory development in late 2025, he has led efforts to strengthen the company's competitiveness across its memory portfolio, including DRAM and high bandwidth memory.
With new executives taking charge of its memory and mobile device businesses, Samsung Electronics' two CEOs will focus more on overseeing companywide strategies.
“By appointing proven executives to lead its memory and MX businesses, the DS Division head will focus on strengthening future growth businesses, including foundry operations, while the DX Division head will concentrate on developing new growth engines, including robotics,” the company said.
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