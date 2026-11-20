The POSCO 1% Foundation, a charity funded by POSCO Group employees, gave customized high-tech assistive devices to 26 wounded veterans and uniformed workers Thursday, the foundation said.

At a ceremony at the Veterans Health Service Medical Center in Seoul, the foundation gave devices to eight people recognized for their service to the nation and to 18 active-duty soldiers and firefighters. It also provided advanced rehabilitation equipment to two newly designated affiliated veterans hospitals in Gangwon Province and on Jeju Island. The public hospitals give veterans in regions without a dedicated veterans hospital a comparable level of care closer to home.

The foundation launched the program in 2020 with the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs. It provides equipment such as robotic prosthetic arms and legs, artificial intelligence-powered hearing aids and advanced wheelchairs to help veterans injured in service live independently. So far, 247 people have received devices worth a combined 7 billion won ($5.2 million).

This year, foundation officials and employee donors visited the hospital in person to meet recipients and their families. They also greeted staff at the two regional hospitals by live video link.

One veteran who received a robotic prosthetic hand said he had thought he would never hold anyone’s hand again after his accident. “Now I can take walks with my family, holding their hands,” he said.

Kang Yun-jin, vice minister of patriots and veterans affairs, presented the foundation with a ministerial commendation. The award recognized its seven years of work honoring veterans as a model of public-private cooperation.

“I hope this program, which combines advanced technology with warm hearts, becomes a catalyst for spreading a culture of honoring veterans across our society,” Kang said.

Chang In-hwa, chairman of POSCO Group and the foundation, said seeing their donations at work and talking with recipients shows donors the true value of their contributions. “We will expand our support so that veterans can enjoy ordinary daily lives,” he said.

The foundation was established in 2013. Employees of the group and its partner companies donate 1 percent of their monthly salaries, and the company matches the donations.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.