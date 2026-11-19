Beauty retail giant CJ Olive Young on Thursday said it will further develop its online platform into an omnichannel service that more effectively connects its products to global consumers, making shopping more convenient both in Korea and overseas.

Chief Operating Officer Lee Jin-hee said the company, established in 1999, is now leading the growing global commerce trend that integrates online and offline channels into a singular marketplace, thereby enabling the company to serve 18 million members and the massive influx of foreign visitors to Korea while meeting their expectations.

“It’s a digitally unified commerce, satisfying both online and offline shopping,” Lee said during a press conference in Seoul.

“From social media to fintech and retail platforms, everything is now merging at e-commerce. Our ideal platform will rely completely on artificial intelligence (AI), making everything from checking stocks to in-store product arrangement, delivery logistics and supply chains work on a singular platform. Meanwhile, we’re also not forgetting to introduce hyperlocal stores that defy a uniform product stocking system but offer differentiated lineups to emphasize the unique selling point of each store.”

Chief Technology Officer Kim Hwan said sharing the stock condition at each of the company’s 1,300 stores precisely with customers is a difficult task.

“We at first witnessed our online infrastructure tumble frequently because of errors," he said.

"From implementing a cloud technology into our shopping platform to upgrading the technology without hampering the platform’s ongoing operation, there were failures and opportunities for us to ratchet up to the next level. On the bright side, for example, a month ago we introduced a new online shopping cart service that has shattered divisions between same-day delivery, regular delivery and store pickup to simplify management for us.”

Lee said Olive Young aims to move beyond the era in which consumers type in keywords to search for products and scroll through lists of results. Instead, the company will use its database of more than 47 million customer records on skin conditions, analyzed solutions and product reviews to power consultations through agentic AI.

“Our online platform’s massive traffic volume and our offline stores’ physical space jointly offer our next-generation K-beauty media platform,” Lee said.

“This year expects to see 23 million inbound foreigners in Korea and so far they have contributed to our sales with 1 trillion won ($752 million). They also account for 6 million memberships at our online global mall, pushing 70 percent of our annual growth. Our new stores in California have implemented exactly the same technologies used here."