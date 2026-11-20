In a step toward virtually unhackable networks, KT and LG Electronics have transmitted and restored text and image data by encoding information directly onto quantum particles rather than conventional digital signals, the telecom operator said Friday.

The technology is called quantum secure direct communication (QSDC). It differs from quantum key distribution (QKD), the more established form of quantum cryptography. QKD uses quantum signals only to share the keys that encrypt a message. QSDC puts the message itself into quantum states, which are fragile physical properties of particles such as photons. Those states are disturbed if anyone tries to intercept them.

KT encoded 1,024 bits of image data into quantum signals, sent them and restored the image at the receiving end. It also used the same system to transmit text data.

The two companies have been working together since signing an agreement in 2025 to develop next-generation quantum internet technology. KT built the transmitting and receiving equipment and the communication procedures. It also developed the core technology that converts data into quantum states and turns received signals back into the original data. LG Electronics drew on its QSDC research to analyze and verify the system’s security, and it is studying ways to shrink components and simplify the system.

KT filed seven patent applications for technology secured during development, and LG Electronics filed six.

KT, which already has QKD technology, said QSDC broadens the ways quantum communication can be used. The company plans to raise QSDC’s transmission speed and stability, adapt the system for commercial networks and test it over fiber-optic lines.

“The significance of this development is that we have secured end-to-end quantum communication technology that goes beyond delivering encryption keys to encoding actual information directly into quantum states and restoring it,” the head of KT’s Future Network Lab said.

The head of LG Electronics’ Next-Generation Computing Lab called QSDC “one of the key technologies for advancing toward quantum networks.” The official added that the company will expand its research with KT into areas such as distributed quantum computing, which links multiple quantum processors.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.