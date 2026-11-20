Bone AI, a Korean defense technology company, is joining a government-backed project to develop domestically made semiconductor technology for disaster detection, with plans to test an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sensor system on its wildfire-monitoring drones.

The company said Friday it will participate in a 10.75 billion won ($7.9 million) research and development project led by Daegu University under the Ministry of Science and ICT's 2026 Science and Technology Innovation Support Program.

The project, scheduled to run through 2030, brings together 10 industry, academic and research institutions, including Bone AI subsidiary Dmakers.

At its core is the development of a multisensory module that combines data from smoke, flame and gas sensors to identify potential hazards at industrial sites and other locations.

The system is designed to reduce reliance on foreign sensors and AI chips by using domestically developed semiconductor technology.

Rather than transmitting video and sensor data to ground-based computers for analysis, the AI chip will process information near the sensors and determine whether a fire is present, allowing faster decisions while keeping the system lightweight and energy-efficient.

Bone AI plans to install the module on its wildfire-detection drones and connect it to computers and monitoring systems for field tests in forests and facilities.

Testing will proceed in stages, beginning on the ground, moving to tethered operations and culminating in actual flights.

The company plans to evaluate whether the system can operate reliably and distinguish real fires from false alarms caused by sunlight reflections, dust and other environmental conditions.

Data collected during the trials will be used to improve detection rates and system reliability.

"To prevent wildfires, we need more than good drones; we need core technologies covering the entire process, from sensing smoke and gas to decision-making, flight and monitoring," Bone AI CEO Lee Do-kyung said.

"Through this project, we will secure the first step — sensing — with domestically developed semiconductors and demonstrate its capabilities in real-world disaster AI transformation operations."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.