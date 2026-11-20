Transportation regulators on Friday rejected Tesla’s request to allow its China-made vehicles to use full self-driving (FSD) technology in Korea, citing insufficient supporting documentation.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Korea Transportation Safety Authority (KOTSA) informed Tesla Korea that its application for special approval of its FSD Supervised technology lacked sufficient documentation for a proper review and required further verification and additional materials.

Tesla Korea submitted a five-page document to KOTSA via email on Oct. 22. The document consists of two pages of technical descriptions and three cover pages from a Dutch approval document.

KOTSA said the technical descriptions contained only general information about FSD available on Tesla's website, while the company provided no detailed technical evidence or safety data needed for a regulatory review in Korea.

The authority also said the submission included only the cover pages of the Dutch approval document, “without sufficient evidence, factual explanations or details to support the company's application.”

Tesla Korea filed the application to enable FSD Supervised functions on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles manufactured in Tesla’s Shanghai Plant.

The ministry has maintained that Tesla's FSD does not comply with Korea's current vehicle safety standards, including a requirement for drivers to intervene directly when changing lanes.

However, U.S.-made Teslas can use FSD because their compliance with the U.S. safety rules is recognized here under the Korea-U.S. Free Trade Agreement. China-made vehicles must meet Korean safety standards by acquiring special approvals.

Under Korea's vehicle regulations, special approval can be considered for technologies that meet international standards or have demonstrated safety, but KOTSA said the documents submitted so far were insufficient for such a review.

According to data provided to Rep. Jang Jong-tae, approximately 77 percent of 239,000 Teslas registered in Korea are China-made Model 3 and Model Y.

The ministry said it has repeatedly requested Tesla to provide evidence of FSD's safety, details of defect investigations in the U.S. and other information, but the company has yet to provide specific responses.

“Tesla has submitted an application with insufficient information for a technical review merely via email,” the ministry said. “The automaker needs to take greater responsibility in providing the necessary documentation.”