For Kia's senior auto consultant Cho Doo-hwan, years of building relationships across the local community have helped him earn a rare distinction — selling 4,000 vehicles over his career and joining the automaker’s ranks of elite salespeople.

Over 32 years, he has focused on establishing a strong customer network through local organizations, school ties, community activities and even volunteer work — relationships that have helped him achieve the sales milestone just months before retirement.

Cho, who works at the carmaker’s sales branch in the southwestern city of Gwangju, recently became the automaker’s 42nd salesperson to earn the grand sales master title for cumulative sales of 4,000 vehicles.

“I believe the biggest reason was consistently maintaining my relationships with people,” Cho said in a telephone interview, Thursday.

Much of his customer base has come from the local community. Cho said alumni networks and personal connections played a particularly important role, while his involvement in various local organizations and volunteer activities helped him expand his circle of contacts.

His customer list also extends into Gwangju’s industrial complexes, where he has sold vehicles to company executives, their families and people around them.

“I received a lot of help from people in the local community,” he said.

About 70 percent of his sales have been to individual customers, with corporate vehicles accounting for the remaining 30 percent, according to Cho.

His 4,000th sale comes at a particularly meaningful point in his career. Cho is scheduled to reach the mandatory retirement age at the end of January next year.

He can extend his career for up to two more years under Kia’s veteran consultant system, and he expressed hopes to keep working for the end of his career.

“I want to do my best until the very last moment before I retire,” he said.

Cho joined Kia in 1994 and has sold an average of about 125 vehicles a year throughout his career.

Kia awards the star title for 2,000 cumulative sales, master for 3,000, grand master for 4,000 and great master for 5,000. Cho received a commemorative plaque and a vehicle as rewards for reaching the latest milestone.

For Cho, however, the numbers appear to represent more than sales.

“It is realistically difficult for me to achieve the top glory as a great master until my retirement, but I want to express gratitude to customers who have supported me to win the grand master title," he said. "Selling cars is not simply sales work. It is about forming relationships and maintaining trust."