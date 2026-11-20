Hyundai Motor unveils new Elantra, Genesis G80 Hybrid at LA Auto Show
Summary
Hyundai Motor unveiled its eighth-generation Avante, known as the Elantra in North America, and Genesis unveiled the G80 Hybrid at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Friday. The all-new 2027 Elantra and 2028 Elantra Hybrid were shown during a media preview at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California. The Elantra will offer gasoline and hybrid powertrains, while the G80 Hybrid combines a turbocharged gasoline engine with a dual-motor hybrid system.
Key Facts
- The Elantra will be available with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine or a 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain.
- The G80 Hybrid pairs a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a dual-motor hybrid system.
- The G80 Hybrid has an approximate driving range of 1,029 kilometers on a single tank of fuel.
- The G80 Hybrid features a liquid-cooled battery system designed for improved thermal efficiency and higher discharge power than air-cooled systems.
Hyundai Motor said Friday it has unveiled its eighth-generation Avante compact sedan, known as the Elantra in North America, and the Genesis G80 Hybrid at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The Korean automaker showcased the all-new 2027 Elantra and 2028 Elantra Hybrid during a media preview of the auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center in California.
The all-new Elantra will be available with two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and a 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain.
Genesis, Hyundai Motor's luxury brand, also unveiled the G80 Hybrid with enhanced power output and fuel efficiency.
The G80 Hybrid combines a 2.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with a dual-motor hybrid system, offering a driving range of approximately 1,029 kilometers on a single tank of fuel.
The model also features a liquid-cooled battery system for improved thermal efficiency and higher discharge power compared with air-cooled systems.
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