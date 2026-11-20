Hanwha Solutions’ Wire & Cable division is expanding its extra-high-voltage cable materials portfolio after passing validation tests in the extra-high-voltage alternating current transmission (HVAC) segment.

The company plans to diversify its global customer portfolio and broaden materials supply across a wide range of applications, including power plants, transmission networks and large-scale renewable energy projects.

Hanwha Solutions announced on Sept. 29 that its cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE) insulation and semiconductive materials for 500-kilovolt HVAC cables passed a technical validation test, known as a Type Test, conducted in partnership with Chinese cable manufacturers Qingdao Hanhe and TBEA.

The test was conducted under the supervision of the Shanghai National Center of Testing and Inspection for Electric Cable and Wire, a certification body affiliated with the Shanghai Electric Cable Research Institute, with key evaluation criteria including insulation performance and long-term reliability under extra-high-voltage transmission conditions.

With this achievement, Hanwha Solutions has demonstrated the reliability of its extra-high-voltage insulation materials for 500-kilovolt cables, building on its existing track record with 400-kilovolt cables.

The company is also seeking certification from KEMA, a Netherlands-based electrical equipment testing and certification organization, to expand its supply of extra-high-voltage HVAC cable materials beyond Asia.

The validation serves as a milestone for the company’s global sales growth. Hanwha Solutions expects its global sales volume of super extra-high-voltage (SEHV) XLPE to nearly double this year from 2025. In China, sales volume of extra-high-voltage materials — including 325-kilovolt-class SEHV XLPE — is expected to increase by roughly threefold from a year earlier.

“The successful completion of the 500-kilovolt-class HVAC cable materials Type Test is a significant milestone that demonstrates Hanwha Solutions’ globally competitive technological reliability in extra-high-voltage transmission cable materials,” said Carlo Scarlata, Head of Hanwha Solutions’ Wire & Cable division.

“Building on this achievement, we will continue to broaden our business opportunities in the extra-high-voltage cable market.”