Foreign game developers filled the void left by several major Korean game companies at G-Star 2026, the country's largest gaming expo, which wrapped up its four-day run in Busan on Sunday.

The fair brought together 1,237 companies from 41 countries, with exhibitors setting up booths at the BEXCO exhibition center in Busan. This marked a decline of 36 companies from the previous year.

With four of the five major Korean game companies — Nexon, NC, Netmarble and Kakao Games — having decided to skip the event even before its opening, the annual expo, launched in 2005, had faced concerns that it could lose its status as the country's flagship gaming trade show. Krafton was the only one of the five to set up a booth.

Filling the gap left by their absence were foreign game developers. China's HoYoverse returned to G-Star for the first time in four years, setting up a large exhibition space to offer the first hands-on demonstrations in Korea of its upcoming titles, Honkai: Nexus Anima and Petit Planet.

The company also prepared various interactive programs using its existing games, including Genshin Impact, Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero.

China's NetEase Games also made a sizeable investment in the show, setting up two booths to promote its upcoming title Sea of Remnants and its existing game Once Human. Century Games, known for mobile titles such as Whiteout Survival, also participated.

Japan's Capcom borrowed development kits from its Singapore office to offer hands-on demonstrations of games being showcased in Korea for the first time. Other Japanese game companies, including Koei Tecmo Games and Sega, also participated.

Polish game developer CD Projekt Red, known for The Witcher series and Cyberpunk 2077, also joined the show. Moscow Game Hub also participated, showcasing 14 Russian games.

Among Korean game companies, Krafton showcased a new character class for its upcoming title TARAE: The Unbound, while Webzen set up a booth to showcase its new role-playing game, Tyrant of the Defense Game: LAST STAGE.

Companies outside of the gaming industry also joined the show to promote their entertainment-related businesses. Hyundai Motor set up an experience zone featuring 20 racing simulators where visitors could drive Hyundai vehicles in the racing game Gran Turismo.

Artificial intelligence (AI) service provider WRTN Technologies, which participated in the show as the main sponsor, showcased its AI character chat service Crack. WRTN CEO Lee Se-young told reporters during the show that the company “will explore new possibilities for expanding individual characters and their fictional worlds into diverse content experiences.”

Major Korean game companies skipped G-Star 2026 as they shifted their strategies to reach global audiences, showcasing new titles at overseas events, including Gamescom in Germany and the Tokyo Game Show in Japan.

“As game companies increasingly focus on global markets, they tend to favor overseas shows that attract greater attention from international gamers,” an industry official said. “At the same time, there is a view that G-Star is failing to keep pace with fast-changing trends such as the collision between AI and games.”

However, criticism still remains as the companies were planning to release new titles in the first half of next year, and G-Star could have served as an opportunity to offer domestic fans a glimpse of the titles. NC plans to release Astraea Oratio and Cinder City in the first half of next year, while Netmarble and Kakao Games are preparing Solo Leveling: KARMA and Odin Q: Valkyrie's Call, respectively.

“There are disappointments as major game companies are absent from G-Star, Korea's flagship gaming event,” Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Chae Hwi-young told reporters Thursday during his visit to G-Star. “I will discuss the issue further with the gaming industry.”