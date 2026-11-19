China exposure set to widen profit gap among Korean tire makers
Summary
The European Union is expected to finalize countervailing duties on Chinese-made tires in early December, adding to anti-dumping duties imposed from July and putting pressure on the European profit margins of Hankook Tire, Kumho Tire and Nexen Tire. If finalized as proposed, combined tariffs would reach 28.76 percent for Kumho and Nexen and 27.5 percent for Hankook. The companies are responding by reducing reliance on Chinese production and shifting more supply toward plants closer to Europe.
Key Facts
- About 50 percent of Kumho Tire’s European sales come from China, compared with around 30 percent for Hankook Tire and about 4 percent for Nexen Tire.
- Hankook Tire’s Hungary plant supplies less than 40 percent of its European volume, and its truck and bus tire expansion there is targeted to be fully operational by the end of the second quarter of 2027.
- Hankook Tire’s Tennessee plant is scheduled to reach full production in the first quarter of 2027.
- Kumho Tire plans to reduce China-produced tires to 30 percent or less of its European sales by next year and expects its new Poland plant to begin operations in the second half of 2028.
- Nexen Tire has shifted European-bound orders from China to plants in the Czech Republic and Korea and plans to optimize production based on customer orders.
Hankook, Kumho, Nexen Tire expand European production as EU tariffs loom
Korea’s three tire makers — Hankook Tire, Kumho Tire and Nexen Tire — are set to see their European profit margins come under pressure, as the European Union (EU) tightens trade barriers on tires manufactured in China as early as next month.
The EU is expected to finalize countervailing duties on Chinese-made tires in early December, posing an additional financial burden to Korean tire makers after the EU started imposing anti-dumping duties from July.
If finalized as currently proposed, the combined tariff rate on tires made at Chinese plants and exported to Europe will rise to 28.76 percent both for Kumho Tire and Nexen Tire, and 27.5 percent for Hankook Tire.
The impact will vary widely because the three companies rely on Chinese plants to different degrees for their European sales. About 50 percent of Kumho Tire’s European sales are supplied from China, compared with around 30 percent for Hankook Tire and only about 4 percent for Nexen Tire.
The EU’s anti-dumping duties target tires sold in the bloc at what it considers "unfairly low" prices. The separate countervailing duties are aimed at offsetting financial advantages Chinese tire makers receive from government subsidies and protecting European producers from unfair competition.
The additional tariff burden is expected to accelerate efforts by Korean tire makers to reduce their reliance on Chinese plants and shift some production closer to the European market.
Hankook Tire is already expanding production at its plant in Hungary, which currently supplies less than 40 percent of its European volume. The company is ramping up additional production of truck and bus tires, with the expansion targeted for full operation by the end of the second quarter of 2027.
The firm’s plant in Tennessee in the United States is also scheduled to reach full production in the first quarter of 2027, giving the company more flexibility to adjust its global production network.
Kumho Tire, which has the highest exposure among the three, plans to reduce the share of China-produced tires in its European sales to 30 percent or less by next year. The company is also preparing to start operations at a new plant in Poland in the second half of 2028.
Nexen Tire has taken a different approach by preemptively shifting European-bound orders away from China to its plants in the Czech Republic and Korea. The company plans to further optimize production based on customer orders, allowing it to reduce costs and limit its tariff exposure.
“The EU’s tariff policy is turning production location into a more important competitive factor for Korea’s tire makers,” an industry official said. “While premium products and higher-margin tires remain critical to profitability, the ability to manufacture closer to key markets could increasingly determine how much of that profit survives after tariffs.”
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