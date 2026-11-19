Korea’s three tire makers — Hankook Tire, Kumho Tire and Nexen Tire — are set to see their European profit margins come under pressure, as the European Union (EU) tightens trade barriers on tires manufactured in China as early as next month.

The EU is expected to finalize countervailing duties on Chinese-made tires in early December, posing an additional financial burden to Korean tire makers after the EU started imposing anti-dumping duties from July.

If finalized as currently proposed, the combined tariff rate on tires made at Chinese plants and exported to Europe will rise to 28.76 percent both for Kumho Tire and Nexen Tire, and 27.5 percent for Hankook Tire.

The impact will vary widely because the three companies rely on Chinese plants to different degrees for their European sales. About 50 percent of Kumho Tire’s European sales are supplied from China, compared with around 30 percent for Hankook Tire and only about 4 percent for Nexen Tire.

The EU’s anti-dumping duties target tires sold in the bloc at what it considers "unfairly low" prices. The separate countervailing duties are aimed at offsetting financial advantages Chinese tire makers receive from government subsidies and protecting European producers from unfair competition.

The additional tariff burden is expected to accelerate efforts by Korean tire makers to reduce their reliance on Chinese plants and shift some production closer to the European market.

Hankook Tire is already expanding production at its plant in Hungary, which currently supplies less than 40 percent of its European volume. The company is ramping up additional production of truck and bus tires, with the expansion targeted for full operation by the end of the second quarter of 2027.

The firm’s plant in Tennessee in the United States is also scheduled to reach full production in the first quarter of 2027, giving the company more flexibility to adjust its global production network.

Kumho Tire, which has the highest exposure among the three, plans to reduce the share of China-produced tires in its European sales to 30 percent or less by next year. The company is also preparing to start operations at a new plant in Poland in the second half of 2028.

Nexen Tire has taken a different approach by preemptively shifting European-bound orders away from China to its plants in the Czech Republic and Korea. The company plans to further optimize production based on customer orders, allowing it to reduce costs and limit its tariff exposure.

“The EU’s tariff policy is turning production location into a more important competitive factor for Korea’s tire makers,” an industry official said. “While premium products and higher-margin tires remain critical to profitability, the ability to manufacture closer to key markets could increasingly determine how much of that profit survives after tariffs.”



