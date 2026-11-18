SK Chemicals is partnering with Seogwipo City on Jeju Island to establish a circular system that turns discarded banners into new products for reuse in the local community.

The company said Wednesday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the city to promote the recycling and reuse of waste banners. The ceremony was attended by Seogwipo Mayor Kim Hee-chan and Ko Jeong-seok, head of SK Chemicals' recycling business division, among other officials.

The partnership stems from an idea developed during a community problem-solving competition hosted by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in September. Seogwipo joined a consortium that took on a waste banner recycling challenge proposed by SK Chemicals. The team was selected as one of the competition's outstanding participants, paving the way for the initiative to become an actual business.

Under the agreement, the city will establish a system to collect, sort and transport discarded banners in cooperation with local administrative offices and the Korea Outdoor Advertising Association. Ropes, wooden battens and other attachments will be removed before the banners undergo a second round of sorting at a centralized collection facility.

SK Chemicals will use its depolymerization technology to break down the polyester in the banners into raw materials, which will then be used to manufacture recycled banners and other products for use in the local community.

Seogwipo generates about 17 tons of waste banners annually, around 60 percent of which are incinerated. The city has previously upcycled discarded banners into products such as umbrellas and pouches, but the initiative has remained limited in scale.

SK Chemicals' technology breaks down polyester into its molecular components and converts them back into feedstock for new production. It can process banners containing coatings and printing inks, producing recycled materials comparable in quality to petroleum-based materials. Unlike mechanical recycling, the process allows the materials to be recycled repeatedly.

Seogwipo plans to pilot the entire process, from collection to recycling, through the end of this year before fully launching the system next year. The city also plans to expand the range of recycled products to include clothing and uniforms and fund their purchase and distribution within the local community.

"This agreement will serve as a model for resource circulation, addressing local governments' waste banner problems while extending recycling into the manufacturing of new products," Ko said.

SK Chemicals has signed similar agreements with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and several local governments, including Seoul, Sejong, Gangneung, Cheongju, Naju and Changwon. Earlier this month, the company supplied Gyeongju with 200 banners made from chemically recycled waste banners.







