Samsung SDI and LG Energy Solution are showcasing next-generation battery technologies and integrated power solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers at RE+ 2026, North America's largest energy industry exhibition, seeking to capitalize on growing demand for reliable power to support AI infrastructure.

The exhibition, which opened Tuesday and runs through Thursday in Las Vegas, brings together more than 1,300 companies from around the world and is expected to attract over 40,000 visitors.

Under the theme "AI Thinks, Battery Enables," Samsung SDI is showcasing battery solutions for energy storage systems (ESS), uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) and battery backup units (BBUs) designed to meet the growing power demands of AI data centers.

Its exhibits include Samsung Battery Box (SBB), an integrated ESS solution equipped with locally manufactured prismatic batteries using nickel-cobalt-aluminum and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistries. The company is also introducing its PrismStack prismatic battery brand to the North American market for the first time.

For backup power, Samsung SDI is showcasing U8A3, its prismatic battery solution for UPS systems, which became the world's first to meet all requirements of the Indoor Large Scale Fire Test in July. Its BBU lineup includes high-nickel and LFP batteries, as well as cylindrical cells designed to provide stable power to AI servers during outages and power fluctuations.

The company is also highlighting SBB 2.0, which recently entered mass production at its U.S. plant, and its turnkey AC Wrap solution, which integrates battery systems with power conversion and energy management equipment. It is also presenting Samsung Battery Intelligence, an AI-powered system designed to monitor battery health and detect potential abnormalities.

LG Energy Solution is also highlighting its capabilities beyond battery manufacturing, positioning itself as an energy platform provider for the AI industry.

Under the theme "Powering the Future of AI: Reliable. Resilient. Intelligent.," the company has secured a 279-square-meter exhibition space, about 20 percent larger than last year's and the largest among Korean battery makers.

Its exhibits include integrated power infrastructure for AI data centers, grid-scale ESS, next-generation power solutions combining sodium-ion batteries with solid-state transformers and backup systems such as UPS and BBUs.

LG Energy Solution is also highlighting its North American production capacity of more than 50 gigawatt-hours, along with its Vertech platform and AerOS suite.

"Growth in the AI industry is driving demand for new energy solutions that ensure stable power storage and supply while enabling efficient operations," said Kang Chang-beom, head of the ESS Battery Division at LG Energy Solution.