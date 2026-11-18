Samsung Electro-Mechanics has revised its existing supply agreement with Nvidia to expand supplies of advanced semiconductor package substrates and multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) for the U.S. chipmaker's artificial intelligence (AI) computing platforms, the Korean company said Wednesday.

The two sides announced their strategic partnership last month, under which Samsung Electro-Mechanics agreed to supply advanced package substrates for Nvidia's computing and high-speed networking products.

Although the companies did not disclose specific financial details this time as well, the expanded partnership includes increased supplies of advanced package substrates for Nvidia's next-generation graphics processing units, additional financial support from Nvidia for Samsung Electro-Mechanics' production facilities in Korea and the inclusion of MLCCs in the supply agreement.

To this end, Samsung Electro-Mechanics said it will strengthen operations at its key domestic manufacturing facilities in Sejong and Busan by improving production line efficiency, maintaining high quality standards and operating flexible production systems to respond to changes in demand.

Nvidia is considering additional financial support to Samsung Electro-Mechanics to expand production infrastructure at its Sejong and Busan plants, following its October commitment to fund the expansion of dedicated manufacturing facilities at the two sites.

The additional funding will be used to expand production infrastructure and introduce advanced manufacturing equipment, allowing Samsung Electro-Mechanics to establish a full-scale mass production system starting in 2029, the company said.

The partnership will also expand to cover MLCCs, which play a crucial role in ensuring stable power delivery in high-density, high-performance AI computing systems.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics holds an estimated 40 percent share of the MLCC market for AI servers. An AI server requires more than 10 times as many MLCCs as a conventional server, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics is pursuing large-scale, long-term supply agreements for high-performance products capable of withstanding high temperatures and voltages. Some customers have even begun making financial commitments to help the company expand its production capacity.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics said the expanded partnership will help it strengthen its position as a comprehensive supplier of AI semiconductor components, covering both advanced package substrates and MLCCs.

"We will fully carry out our role as a total solutions provider by combining our world-class fine-pattern substrate processing technology with highly reliable MLCC technology to ensure Nvidia's AI platforms reach the global market on time with the highest performance and quality," Samsung Electro-Mechanics CEO Chang Duck-hyun said.

Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress said during the company’s earnings call on Tuesday (local time) that “we are announcing new agreements with Kinsus and Samsung Electro-Mechanics in substrates, and SPIL in advanced packaging, further strengthening our global supply chain capacity and resiliency.”











