Musinsa Standard is bringing its minimalist fashion aesthetic to Jeju Island, opening its first store there as the Korean clothing brand looks to attract both local shoppers and international tourists.

The store, located in Donam-dong, Jeju City, will open Nov. 26, marking the brand's 45th domestic location and expanding its retail presence beyond mainland Korea.

To mark the opening, Musinsa Standard is introducing 12 limited-edition T-shirt designs developed with local brands Jeju Samdasoo, Bbang Gomi and Slowcoaster.

The collection draws on familiar symbols of Jeju, including tangerines, hallabong citrus fruit and dol hareubang stone statues.

A special collaboration with bottled-water brand Jeju Samdasoo will also offer visitors an opportunity to create personalized water bottles through a pop-up event running through Nov. 29, using photographs taken at an in-store photo booth for custom labels.

The company is also seeking to build ties with local businesses, partnering with 18 cafes, select shops and specialty stores across the island.

Customers visiting participating businesses will receive 10 percent discount coupons for the new store, while shoppers at Musinsa Standard Jeju Donam will receive coupon books offering benefits at the partner establishments.

Ahead of the opening, the company joined marine conservation group Save Jeju Sea on Nov. 8 for a coastal cleanup near Jeju Port as part of its community outreach efforts.

Additional opening promotions include complimentary pudding developed with local seaweed-based dessert brand Umoo and the release of the sixth edition of Musinsa Standard Paper, featuring Jeju's local culture and lifestyle.

"Jeju is an important market because it brings together residents' everyday shopping needs and an influx of domestic and international tourists, allowing us to reach a broad customer base," a Musinsa Standard spokesperson said.

"As we expand into major commercial districts across the country, we will continue strengthening content competitiveness by drawing on regional consumer characteristics and local infrastructure to establish a foundation for the sustainable growth of our offline business."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.