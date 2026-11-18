Mom’s Touch is stepping up its expansion in Japan, opening its second locally franchised restaurant this week as the Korean burger and chicken chain aims to build a network of 11 outlets by the end of the year.

The company said Wednesday that Mom’s Touch Itabashi Station will open Friday in Tokyo’s Kita ward, marking its seventh store in Japan and first franchise opening since relocating its Japanese corporate office to Shinjuku in September.

Located near the east exit of Itabashi Station on the JR Saikyo Line, the restaurant targets neighborhood residents, office workers and commuters traveling into central Tokyo.

Unlike existing company-operated outlets in commercial districts such as Shibuya and Harajuku, the new restaurant is designed to serve everyday dining needs, including casual meals and family outings, through its combination of burgers, chicken and pizza.

The opening follows a franchise agreement signed in August between Mom’s Touch Japan and Japanese real estate company TFT Estate, whose subsidiary, Esashi Food Service, was established to develop the franchise business.

The company currently operates five company-owned stores and two franchised outlets in Japan, including the new Itabashi location.

Mom’s Touch has secured plans for four additional openings, including one more in November and three in December, bringing its confirmed year-end network to 11 stores.

It also plans to open additional outlets in major metropolitan areas during the first quarter of 2027, as it pursues a broader expansion strategy targeting 100 Japanese stores by the end of that year.

A Mom’s Touch official said the company had confirmed its brand competitiveness and business potential through its existing company-operated and franchised locations.

“We will continue to build close partnerships with local business partners and expand our stable business base in Japan through openings tailored to the characteristics of different commercial districts,” the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.