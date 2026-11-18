Dongsuh Foods' Maxim Mocha Gold is turning to collectible cups, limited-edition packaging and pop-up cafes to keep the decades-old coffee mix appealing to consumers, pairing its familiar product with new ways to experience the brand.

Marking its 37th anniversary this year, the brand has sold about 5.3 billion sticks over the past 12 months, maintaining the top position in the domestic coffee mix market.

"Maxim Mocha Gold has been loved by consumers for more than 30 years thanks to our coffee-making expertise and our genuine commitment to delivering the happiness that comes with a cup of coffee," the company’s official said. "We will continue developing products focused on flavor and aroma while introducing various marketing initiatives to engage with consumers."

The company attributes its longevity to efforts to refine the product's flavor and aroma to suit the changing consumer preferences, drawing on expertise spanning coffee bean selection, roasting and extraction to find its signature “golden ratio."

Beyond product development, Dongsuh Foods has expanded its marketing efforts to create new ways for consumers to engage with the brand.

This year's advertising campaign, featuring actor Park Bo-young, focuses on finding happiness in everyday moments, while reinforcing the brand’s identity as a familiar coffee mix that has long been part of Korean consumers' daily lives.

The company has brought back its Color of Maxim special collection following last year's launch of the limited-edition merchandise line. The collection features the signature colors of its three major products — yellow for Maxim Mocha Gold, ivory for Maxim White Gold and orange for Maxim Supreme Gold — on everyday items such as plates, cutlery, tissue holders and cups.

The second edition of its Maxim Cup Type Indicator merchandise takes a playful approach to different ways of using disposable paper cups. The four designs are inspired by different ways people use paper cups, from stacking them to drinking from an upside-down cup or adjusting the coffee-to-creamer ratio, inviting consumers to find the cup type that best matches their personality.

Dongsuh Foods has also been releasing limited-edition packaging through collaborations with Kakao Friends, Universal Studios, Minions and Zanmang Loopy to broaden its appeal to younger consumers.

Since 2015, the company has run pop-up cafes in cities across Korea, including Busan, Jeonju and Gunsan in North Jeolla Province and Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang Province, with themes ranging from a bookstore and photo studio to a post office and radio station. Last year's Maxim Gaok in Gyeongju blended traditional Korean architecture with modern design, giving visitors a chance to experience the brand in a distinctive setting.