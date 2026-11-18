Lotte Biologics completed construction of its biomanufacturing facility in Incheon, just west of Seoul, on Wednesday, marking a major step in its efforts to become a leading player in the global biopharmaceutical market.

A completion ceremony for Plant 1, located at the company's Songdo Bio Campus in Incheon, was attended by the company's co-chief executive officers, James Park and Shin Yoo-yeol, as well as Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin.

"The bio business is Lotte Group's future growth engine and a next-generation industry that will lead Korea's next generation," Chairman Shin said at the event.

The production plant, spanning nearly 100,000 square meters, is equipped with key facilities, including a production building and a wastewater treatment facility. It has an annual production capacity of 120,000 liters and is scheduled to begin commercial operations by 2028, according to the company.

The facility is expected to provide the company with a large-scale production base in Korea, complementing its manufacturing facility in Syracuse, New York, which it acquired in 2023, the company added.

"It will mark an important starting point for Lotte Biologics to prepare its new leap in the global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market," James Park, the company's co-CEO, said at a press event following the completion ceremony.

Earlier this week, the Lotte Group subsidiary announced its first major contract manufacturing agreement with a global pharmaceutical company, without disclosing further details.

Lotte Biologics is widely seen as a key test of Shin Yoo-yeol's leadership, as the eldest son of the group's chairman and the conglomerate's third-generation heir apparent.

Shin was promoted to group president earlier this week and is expected to oversee the conglomerate's new growth engines, including its bio business.