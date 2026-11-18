Artificial intelligence (AI) has become a magnet for investment capital, but the funding boom is benefiting only a few firms. Korea is seeing a similar trend, with investment concentrated in a handful of chip developers and companies developing foundational AI technologies, while others focusing on AI-powered services struggle to attract funding.

According to market tracker The VC, domestic startups and small and medium-sized enterprises attracted 1.02 trillion won ($766 million) in investment last month, but the number of investment deals stood at just 86.

Among those deals, the combined value of the five largest deals was 670.7 billion won, accounting for 66 percent of the total. Neural processing unit developer FuriosaAI and physical AI firm Dream Labs led the pack by raising 260 billion won and 120 billion won, respectively.

The VC noted that AI and robotics accounted for 53 percent of the total investment in October, with the share remaining at 37 percent even after excluding FuriosaAI.

Cumulative investment in the first 10 months of this year reached 11.7 trillion won, up 91 percent year-on-year, but the number of deals fell 28 percent to 1,008. This highlights the tendency of investment capital concentrating among a select group of companies.

“While AI startups are attracting significant investment capital overall, the number of companies achieving successful fundraising rounds is limited to several top players,” a venture capital official said. “This is particularly so among deep-tech companies having core technologies, which are attracting more investment than companies focusing on services using AI.”

According to a report by the Software Policy & Research Institute (SPRi), the three companies attracting the largest AI investments in Korea accounted for 55.8 percent of total AI startup funding in the first half of 2026, up from 29.6 percent in 2025.

The same report showed that the share of investment going to AI service and application developers fell from 54.3 percent in 2025 to 21 percent in the first half of 2026, while the combined share for AI semiconductor and model developers surged from 25.6 percent to 60.2 percent over the same period.

“The domestic AI venture capital market is quickly reshaping from an application service-oriented structure toward AI semiconductors and models,” the report read. “Large-scale follow-on investments in AI semiconductor companies, including Rebellions, FuriosaAI and XCENA, as well as AI model developer Upstage, have rapidly shifted the focus of domestic investment toward models and semiconductors in the first half of 2026.”

Industry officials attributed the trend to rapid advances in general-purpose AI models, such as OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra and Anthropic's Claude Fable, which are increasingly capable of performing tasks previously handled by specialized applications.

“As general-purpose AI models become capable of everything from image generation to coding, they are absorbing functions that previously required separate applications,” a second industry official said. “Companies are now developing software tailored to their own business needs more easily with vibe coding, narrowing the opportunities for AI application developers to charge for their standalone services.”

A third industry official also pointed to reverse engineering, a technique that involves analyzing the structure and operation of existing software to reproduce its functionality using new code.

“Advances in AI have made reverse engineering easier, allowing competitors to analyze the features and workings of a differentiated service and develop similar offerings with AI,” the official said. “As ideas and features alone can no longer sustain a competitive advantage for long, investors are favoring companies with proprietary technologies that are difficult to replicate.”