China’s mounting electric vehicle (EV) overcapacity is driving its automakers to Korea in search of new growth, as fierce domestic competition and tougher trade barriers in Europe narrow their options for expansion.

Chinese automakers are no longer treating Korea simply as a market for exporting finished vehicles. BYD, Zeekr and XPeng are strengthening their local operations and hiring Korean executives with experience at established foreign automakers — in a push to turn Korea into a more permanent overseas market.

The shift comes as China’s EV industry faces fierce price competition and a crowded domestic market, leaving automakers under growing pressure to find additional demand abroad. Europe, once a key destination for Chinese EVs, has also become more difficult to penetrate due to higher tariffs and tighter regulatory scrutiny.

Against this backdrop, Korea’s mature automotive market and growing EV demand make it an increasingly attractive destination for Chinese automakers looking to expand overseas.

BYD Korea has seen its sales surge since launching its passenger vehicle business early last year. It appointed Cho In-chul, a former head of Mini Korea's passenger vehicle business, to lead its passenger vehicle operations.

The Chinese EV maker has since seen robust sales growth due to its price competitiveness. According to the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association, BYD Korea registered 21,731 new vehicles in Korea from January to October this year, ranking fourth among imported auto brands in cumulative sales this year, behind Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Zeekr Korea has taken a similar approach, appointing Lim Hyun-ki, a former Audi Korea CEO, as its new chief. XPeng has also hired Lee Man-sik, a former Volvo executive, to lead its Korean operations.

Zeekr surpassed 1,500 preorders for its midsize electric SUV, the 7X, about three months after opening preorders in June. Customer deliveries began here in October.

The appointments mark a notable change from the way Chinese automakers previously approached Korea. Their presence had largely been concentrated in commercial vehicles, particularly electric buses, with local operations focused mainly on importing and selling vehicles.

The latest moves, however, suggest they are now seeking to build the local infrastructure needed to absorb a larger volume of passenger vehicles and compete more directly with established brands here in an era of EVs.

Hiring Korean executives could also help Chinese automakers overcome a key obstacle in expanding overseas: understanding local consumers and navigating a market dominated by Hyundai Motor, Kia and established European and Japanese brands.

“Chinese automakers are under pressure to find markets that can absorb their growing production, and Korea is becoming one of the markets they cannot afford to overlook, as evidenced by the recent success of BYD Korea,” an industry source said.

But Chinese brands still face challenges involving brand recognition, resale values, charging infrastructure, after-sales service and consumer concerns over data security, according to the official.



