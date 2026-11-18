Kolmar Korea is developing artificial intelligence (AI) technology to predict how cosmetic ingredients affect the skin before products are manufactured, in a move aimed at speeding development and strengthening the global competitiveness of its clients.

The cosmetics manufacturer said Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology on Tuesday to jointly develop AI-based technology for predicting skin effects.

The agreement was signed by Moon Byung-seok, head of technology research at Kolmar Holdings, and Shin Seok-min, president of the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology.

The two organizations will collaborate on research, technical exchanges and performance assessments to develop AI models capable of predicting skin reactions and ingredient absorption.

The technology is designed to assess not only individual ingredients but also formulations containing multiple components, allowing researchers to evaluate potential skin effects before producing prototypes.

Using ingredient combinations and formulation data, researchers will be able to identify potential safety concerns earlier in the development process.

The system is expected to be particularly useful for formulations containing ingredients subject to strict regulations in different countries, including organic sunscreen agents, preservatives and surfactants.

The Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology will contribute its accumulated expertise in AI-based toxicity prediction for individual substances and chemical mixtures, while Kolmar Korea will use actual ingredient and product data to assess the technology's commercial potential.

Once development is complete, Kolmar Korea plans to incorporate the system into its research and development process, potentially reducing the time and costs involved in developing products for its clients.

The company also expects the technology to help cosmetics manufacturers anticipate international safety requirements and prepare products for overseas markets.

"Through this agreement, we have established a foundation for assessing skin safety from the earliest stages of product development," a Kolmar Korea official said.

"We will actively support our clients' expansion into global markets while developing K-beauty products that consumers around the world can trust."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.