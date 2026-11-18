Hanwha Systems has entered the U.S. radar market, securing a deal to supply its short-range active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar and expanding its presence in the world's largest defense market.

The company said Wednesday that it has signed a pilot supply contract with Rebellion Industries, a U.S. defense technology company developing software for airspace security. The contract value and delivery volume were not disclosed.

Under the agreement, the two companies will integrate the radar with Rebellion Industries' Sensor OS software and jointly develop a counter-unmanned aircraft system platform for military and civilian applications.

The deal marks another step in Hanwha Systems' expansion in the U.S. market, following its export of digital avionics equipment to Boeing in December last year.

Hanwha Systems plans to deliver the radars in phases through early 2027. The initial units will be deployed at civilian infrastructure facilities across the United States, including oil refineries, corporate data centers, logistics centers and sports stadiums. The two companies are also in talks on additional large-scale supply deals in the U.S. market.

Demand for short-range AESA radars is rising as drone-related conflicts and security threats increasingly pose risks to critical industrial infrastructure as well as military facilities. The systems are designed to precisely detect and track small, low-flying unmanned aerial vehicles.

To meet rising demand, Hanwha Systems began developing ultra-lightweight, compact short-range radars in 2024, leveraging its accumulated radar technology. The company recently completed development of an export-oriented model.

Unlike the multifunction radars used in air defense systems such as the medium-range surface-to-air missile and long-range surface-to-air missile, which detect and track aircraft and ballistic missile threats over long distances, the short-range AESA radar is designed to detect and track low-altitude, slow-moving aerial threats, including drones, attack helicopters and fighter jets.

The radar features an all-in-one design that integrates its antenna, main unit and power supply, making it lightweight and compact. It can be mounted on various military platforms, including tanks, armored vehicles and small naval vessels, as well as civilian infrastructure and vehicles.

It also incorporates artificial intelligence to enhance target identification, allowing it to distinguish drones and other airborne objects from birds and other living creatures, even in challenging conditions such as fog, dust and electromagnetic interference.

The company plans to establish a mass-production system at its Gumi plant by introducing automated production lines. The move is expected to lower production costs, strengthen price competitiveness and help Hanwha Systems capture domestic and overseas markets as demand for counter-drone systems grows.