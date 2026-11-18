CJ OliveNetworks is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) into pharmaceutical manufacturing, deploying automated inspection and equipment monitoring systems at WiseMedi’s second plant in Jincheon, North Chungcheong Province, in a push to improve production reliability and quality control.

CJ OliveNetworks, led by CEO Yoo In-sang, said Wednesday it would build an AI-powered smart factory for WiseMedi, a subsidiary of Yuhan and a specialist manufacturer of intravenous fluids, under a government-backed initiative to accelerate AI transformation among smaller manufacturers.

The project is part of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ Shared Growth AX (AI transformation) Leading Model Support Program, with CJ OliveNetworks serving as the lead organization.

One of the central features will be AI-powered visual inspection, which will examine every product for packaging defects, including uneven seals and folded sections.

The inspection system will be connected to robots that automatically exclude products identified as defective, with the company targeting detection accuracy of at least 95 percent.

The factory will also introduce predictive maintenance technology that analyzes vibration data from major rotating equipment to identify potential problems before they cause unexpected shutdowns.

When irregularities are detected, the system will send alerts and analytical findings to employees, helping them determine when maintenance is needed.

The project will also establish an integrated data management system designed to meet Good Manufacturing Practice standards, linking more than 40 types of testing equipment to automatically collect and manage quality-control data.

“The second plant in Jincheon was built with data-driven quality management in mind from the design stage," a WiseMedi official said.

“Through this project, we will incorporate AI and data technologies into inspection, equipment management and testing data management to further strengthen the quality reliability of intravenous fluids supplied to patients."

Enterprise resource planning and manufacturing execution systems will also be connected to track production, materials and sterilization records by manufacturing batch.

“This project is a leading example of applying AI and data technologies to pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, where high standards of quality control and data reliability are required," said Song Won-cheol, head of smart logistics and factory operations at CJ OliveNetworks.

“Building on technologies validated in the field and our implementation experience, we will accelerate AI transformation in pharmaceutical manufacturing and help customers strengthen their manufacturing competitiveness."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.