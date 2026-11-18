Boston Dynamics is taking its humanoid robot Atlas beyond automotive manufacturing and into semiconductor factories, marking a new test of how physical artificial intelligence (AI) could reshape industrial operations.

The robotics subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday (local time) it had expanded its partnership with U.S. semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries to test Atlas and deploy more of its four-legged Spot robots across the chipmaker’s global facilities.

GlobalFoundries will become the first customer outside the automotive industry to test Atlas and the first semiconductor manufacturer to participate in Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot early adopter program.

On-site testing is scheduled to begin in early 2027, with the companies seeking to identify manufacturing tasks that humanoid robots could perform, assess integration requirements and train Atlas for specific operations.

Meanwhile, GlobalFoundries plans to expand Spot deployments across facilities in Malta, New York; Burlington, Vermont; Dresden, Germany; and Singapore.

The chipmaker has operated Spot at its Vermont facility for more than four years, recently extending its use to Singapore, where two robots have traveled nearly 900 kilometers and completed more than 90,000 inspections in sub-factory areas since April, achieving a 99 percent mission success rate.

GlobalFoundries plans to more than double its inspection workload using Spot’s advanced visual inspection capabilities.

“Spot has helped us shift from reactive to predictive maintenance, collecting data across thousands of inspection points to prevent downtime and keep our fabs running more efficiently,” said Pradip Singh, chief manufacturing officer at GlobalFoundries.

“Scaling Spot and testing Atlas are the next steps in our journey to AI-enabled manufacturing, putting physical AI to work across our operations worldwide."

Zack Jackowski, chief product and technology officer at Boston Dynamics, said, “GlobalFoundries was one of our earliest customers to adopt Spot, and we are excited to see the program continue scaling across the globe.”

“Innovative companies like GF are realizing real operational value today while collecting the kind of data that will be extremely useful toward future manufacturing innovation in the next few years."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.