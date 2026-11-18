Korea’s antitrust regulator will require major overseas platforms, such as Apple, Google, Alibaba and OpenAI, to designate legal representatives in the country starting in January, tightening their obligations to respond to consumer disputes and regulatory inquiries.

The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said Wednesday it has issued guidelines for designating domestic representatives ahead of the enforcement of a new rule under the Act on the Consumer Protection in Electronic Commerce, scheduled for Jan. 21.

“Overseas businesses that fail to comply with the upcoming law will be subject to immediate FTC investigations,” an FTC official said.

“Once the law takes effect and domestic representatives provide a legally effective channel for dealing with overseas businesses, it will greatly help resolve consumer disputes that have been difficult to address.”

The measure aims to establish a legally effective contact point in Korea for overseas mail-order businesses and e-commerce platforms, which have often been difficult for Korean consumers and regulators to reach when disputes arise.

Such foreign platform companies will be required to designate a domestic representative if they meet any one of three criteria.

The first applies to businesses with global annual sales of at least 1 trillion won ($751 million) in the previous year. The second covers companies whose average monthly number of Korean users accessing their online sites reached at least 1 million during the last three months immediately preceding the end of the previous year.

The third criterion applies to overseas businesses that have caused significant consumer harm, or are deemed likely to do so, after violating the local e-commerce law and subsequently receiving orders from the FTC to submit reports, data or physical materials.

The domestic representative will serve as a formal communication channel between the company, Korean consumers and regulators. The system is designed to make it easier for authorities to deliver legal notices and investigate potential violations, while giving consumers a more accessible route for resolving disputes.

The FTC said it gathered opinions from five major domestic and overseas industry associations and held a meeting on Oct. 28 with three major overseas businesses — Alibaba, Temu and OpenAI — to explain the guidelines and review industry feedback.

The regulator will also operate a three-month grace period after the system takes effect to help companies adjust to the new requirements.

The grace period, however, does not exempt companies from the legal obligation to appoint a legal representative by Jan. 21.

The regulator said the guidelines are intended to clarify which overseas businesses must appoint domestic representatives and what obligations they must fulfill, reducing uncertainty ahead of the new system.

The FTC plans to monitor the implementation of the domestic representative system and consider further improvements as needed, saying it expects the new framework to establish a more effective communication channel with overseas e-commerce and platform operators.



