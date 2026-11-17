Korean artificial intelligence (AI) startup Upstage said Tuesday it will collaborate with Canadian AI firm Cohere to develop sovereign AI solutions and expand into the global enterprise AI market.

Under the strategic partnership, Upstage will integrate its large language models, Solar Pro and Solar Mini, and its document processing platform, Document Parse, with Cohere's enterprise AI agent platform, North.

The combined solution will be offered through locally installed systems and cloud-based virtual private clouds (VPCs), targeting businesses and institutions with strict data security and regulatory requirements.

The two companies also plan to expand their partnership beyond Korea into the broader Asia-Pacific region, focusing on enterprise AI solutions that allow organizations to maintain control over their data.