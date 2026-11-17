Korean artificial intelligence (AI) startup Upstage has joined forces with Canadian company Cohere to develop sovereign AI — systems built and controlled locally to keep sensitive data and infrastructure independent of foreign tech giants — as they pursue enterprise customers in Korea and overseas.

Upstage said Tuesday it had signed a strategic partnership with Cohere, which specializes in sovereign AI for regulated industries and government agencies.

The agreement brings together Upstage's proprietary large language models, Solar Pro and Solar Mini, and its document-processing technology, Document Parse, with Cohere's enterprise agentic AI platform, North.

The integrated solutions will be offered to companies and institutions in finance, government and manufacturing, where data security and regulatory compliance are critical.

Customers will be able to deploy the technology through on-premises infrastructure or cloud-based virtual private cloud environments, allowing them to maintain greater control over their data and AI systems.

North enables organizations to build and operate AI agents and automated workflows within their own infrastructure.

Upstage said integrating its models, which are designed to handle Korean-language tasks and document processing, would help domestic organizations develop AI agents suited to their business operations without compromising security.

The companies also plan to collaborate on developing AI models and expanding joint business opportunities across the Asia-Pacific region and other global markets.

The partnership brings together two companies seeking to strengthen their positions in sovereign AI, an approach that emphasizes national and organizational control over data, models and computing infrastructure.

“Cohere's partnership with Upstage will be an important milestone in strengthening sovereign AI capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region,” said Chang Hwa-jin, Cohere's president for Asia-Pacific.

“By combining Cohere's sovereign AI platform with Upstage's cutting-edge technology, we will help Korean companies and public institutions build safe and reliable AI while protecting their data and AI sovereignty and accelerating digital transformation,” Chang said.

Upstage CEO Kim Sung-hoon said innovation in the AI industry was increasingly being driven by startups.

“Upstage and Cohere, two leading sovereign AI startups, will join forces to lead global markets through technical cooperation in model development and various joint businesses,” Kim said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.