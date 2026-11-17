POSCO is hosting the three-day 2026 Sustainable Materials Forum in Incheon from Monday to Wednesday this week, bringing together around 1,000 representatives from 450 major customers at home and abroad.

Under the official theme “Path to AX·GX Transition, New Growth Led by Sustainable Materials,” the forum aims to strengthen POSCO’s leadership in the steel industry and secure future growth engines through closer collaboration with customers.

Launched in 2008 as the Global Early Vendor Involvement (EVI) Forum, the annual event marks its 18th year. This year, it highlights artificial intelligence transformation (AX) and green transformation (GX) as key drivers of industrial change and future growth amid rising protectionism and geopolitical uncertainties.

POSCO has strengthened partnerships with global players in emerging industries, including artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, as well as major domestic and overseas customers. Its initiatives include cooperation on sustainable materials for the shipbuilding and marine industries and the supply and joint development of low-carbon materials. The company signed a total of 26 memorandums of understanding during the forum.

“Amid protectionism, geopolitical risks and sweeping industry-wide changes driven by AI and the transition to low-carbon operations, this forum will provide an opportunity to explore new paths for shared growth and a sustainable future,” POSCO CEO Lee Hee-geun said.

The forum features 31 presentations covering a wide range of topics, from macroeconomic trends to practical business solutions.

In his keynote address Tuesday, futurist Jonathan Brill, author of "Rogue Waves," explored how AX and GX will reshape industries and create new competitive advantages. Representatives from Google Cloud and UBTECH Robotics also delivered special presentations on AI-driven global industry trends and manufacturing innovation.

Afternoon sessions featured five product-focused tracks covering heavy plate, hot-rolled steel and wire rod, stainless steel, automotive materials and cold-rolled and galvanized steel, alongside a separate AX insights session. Participants shared market demand forecasts and joint product development cases, while exploring opportunities for closer collaboration.

An exhibition showcased 46 products tailored to the AX and GX transition, as well as POSCO’s key decarbonization technologies, including HyREX, its hydrogen reduction ironmaking technology and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

POSCO also emphasized its efforts to build customer trust by incorporating feedback into improvements to its products and services.

On Wednesday, overseas customers will visit POSCO’s Pohang and Gwangyang steelworks, where they will tour major production lines and Park1538 to see firsthand the company’s transition to low-carbon steelmaking.

Meanwhile, POSCO Group held its Tech Forum last week to advance its Triple-core strategy, which centers on steel, strategic materials and energy resources, and strengthen its technological competitiveness.