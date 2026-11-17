A KFC restaurant near Konkuk University Station in Seoul reopens Tuesday as a hero-themed restaurant inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Doomsday,” which is set to hit local theaters on Dec. 16. The promotion runs through Dec. 27, as KFC Korea collaborates with Marvel Studios to transform selected outlets with interiors inspired by the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise. The restaurant features 10 exclusive merchandise items and a three-stage mission event offering visitors a chance to win raffle prizes. Courtesy of KFC Korea