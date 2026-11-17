LS Electric has completed the construction of a second production building at its facility in Bac Ninh, Vietnam, as it seeks to strengthen its foothold in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) market and expand its global business.

The company said Tuesday that it held a completion ceremony for the new building at its facility in Yen Phong Industrial Park in Bac Ninh Province on Monday, attended by Chairman Koo Ja-kyun.

"The second production building in Bac Ninh will serve as a key strategic base for strengthening our position in ASEAN, a core global market, and expanding our global business," Koo said.

"Through bold, proactive investment, we will build world-class production capabilities and a locally optimized supply chain to secure a clear competitive edge in the global market."

The new building will house dedicated production lines for key products targeting the local market, including ring main units, battery control panels for energy storage systems and air circuit breakers.

LS Electric's Vietnamese subsidiary is expected to generate $166 million in revenue in 2026, double the $83 million recorded in 2022. Building on the latest expansion, the company aims to increase annual revenue to $350 million by 2030, maintaining a growth trajectory that would see sales double every four years.

LS Electric entered Vietnam in the mid-1990s, becoming the first Korean power equipment company to establish a presence in the country. It has maintained its leading position in Vietnam's low-voltage power equipment market since 2013, with a market share of more than 35 percent. In October 2022, it opened a new factory in Bac Ninh to expand its local production capacity.

Demand for power infrastructure across the ASEAN region has been rising rapidly, driven by increased investment in data centers by global companies, the expansion of renewable energy and accelerating urbanization and industrialization.

According to a global market research firm, the ASEAN power equipment market is projected to grow from approximately $32 billion in 2024 to $46 billion by 2030, expanding at an annual average rate of more than 6 percent.