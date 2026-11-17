Korea regained the top spot in the global organic light-emitting diode (OLED) market by shipment volume in the first half of this year, overtaking China for the first time in two years, industry data showed Tuesday.

Korea accounted for 50.1 percent of global OLED shipments in the first half, narrowly surpassing China's 49.8 percent, according to data compiled by the Korea Display Industry Association (KDIA).

In terms of revenue, Korea's share of the global OLED market rose 3 percentage points on-year to 68.3 percent, while China's market share fell to 31.7 percent from 34.5 percent a year earlier.

Korea's revenue-based market share increased for the third consecutive year, following 64.2 percent in 2024 and 65.3 percent in 2025.