HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Foundation has selected Holy Family Welfare Hospital as the recipient of its fourth HD Hyundai Honor Award, recognizing its decades-long efforts to provide free medical care to underserved communities.

The foundation said Tuesday that it had named the hospital as the winner of the 2026 HD Hyundai Honor Award, while Kim In-kwon was selected for the HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Award.

Established to recognize civic heroes dedicated to helping disadvantaged neighbors, the awards are now in their fourth year. This year's recipients were selected from candidates recommended by 4,732 organizations nationwide, following document reviews and on-site inspections. The HD Hyundai 1% Nanum Award selection also incorporated votes from employees participating in the company's payroll donation program.

Holy Family Welfare Hospital has provided medical care to approximately 1.5 million people unable to afford treatment over the past 36 years. Since becoming a free hospital in 1990, it has operated by relying solely on donations and volunteer work, without government subsidies. It offers free outpatient and inpatient care, as well as meals for patients and their caregivers.

Since 1998, the hospital has also provided free meals, haircuts and shower facilities to vulnerable people. In 2023, it began working with Seongbuk District in Seoul to visit elderly people living alone and other socially isolated households who have difficulty traveling to the hospital, providing health checkups and other assistance.

The other award recipient, Kim In-kwon, has spent more than four decades as an orthopedic surgeon treating marginalized patients, including people with Hansen's disease and polio.

After starting his career as a public health doctor at Sorokdo National Hospital in 1980, where he was first exposed to reconstructive surgery for patients with Hansen's disease, Kim moved to Yeosu Aeyang Hospital in 1983 and spent the next 36 years treating vulnerable patients.

He has consistently sought to ease the financial burden on low-income patients, adhering to the principle of never turning away anyone unable to afford treatment. Since 1988, he has also used his personal leave to perform free surgeries in countries with limited medical resources, including Kenya, China, Vietnam, Myanmar and Laos. He has additionally invited 32 doctors to Korea to train them in surgical techniques.

He has continued treating patients with Hansen's disease even after beginning work as president of Seoul Yes Hospital in 2019.

“We extend our deep respect and gratitude to those who have stood by their neighbors for so long in areas with limited access to medical care,” Kwon Oh-gap, chairman of the foundation, said.

“We hope their dedication will help foster a culture of sharing throughout society.”

The foundation will hold an awards ceremony on Dec. 8 at HD Hyundai Global R&D Center in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.