Smart glasses — once seen mainly as a new consumer gadget — are now being treated as a mounting security threat in Korea, with the military and major tech firms tightening restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wearables.

The latest measures come after AI smart devices emerged as a new tool for cheating on exams, after a top scorer in this year’s tax accountant exam admitted to cheating with the help of a miniature camera and a smartphone. This has sparked concerns that such devices could be used to secretly record military facilities or steal corporate secrets.

The issue has prompted major Korean companies to tighten restrictions on AI wearables at their facilities.

Samsung Electronics, which prohibits unauthorized photography using smart devices, requires smart glasses brought onto company premises to have stickers covering their cameras.

SK hynix classifies smart glasses as prohibited information and communications devices and reminded employees on Monday to check whether they are carrying such devices before entering company buildings. Employees are also instructed to report anyone seen using smart glasses or similar devices on company property.

Hyundai Motor has required outside visitors to its Seoul headquarters to declare and obtain approval for AI wearables, including smart glasses. The same procedure is also applied to its research centers and factories across Korea. The company has also enhanced X-ray screening capabilities with AI-based detection functions designed to identify electronic components and batteries to heighten vigilance against possible tech leak.

LG Group similarly prohibits unauthorized storage devices and smart devices, including smart glasses. Smart glasses that cannot install the company's security applications must have their lenses covered with stickers for entry into the firm’s major facilities.

Unlike smartphones, which can be easily identified and restricted, smart glasses can look almost identical to conventional eyewear while continuously collecting images and audio.

“Their increasingly compact designs are creating a new security challenge for organizations that rely on physical screening,” an official from a major tech firm said. “A single leak of core technology can affect a company’s competitiveness, so concerns are growing sharply.”

The growing restrictions suggest that the debate over AI wearables is moving beyond whether they can be used to cheat. As the devices become smaller, smarter and harder to detect, Korea is increasingly treating them as a potential channel for the unauthorized collection of sensitive information.

Last month, the Ministry of National Defense also ordered all military units to strengthen security checks for unauthorized smart wearables, including smart glasses and smartwatches. The directive, implemented from Nov. 1, applies not only to personnel with regular access to military facilities, but also to outside visitors.

Suspected smart glasses can be examined using X-ray equipment to determine whether they contain electronic circuits or batteries. At facilities without such equipment, security personnel can conduct visual and physical inspections.

They are instructed to check for camera lenses, light-emitting diodes, charging contacts, control buttons and unusually thick frames. If a device is suspected to be a smart wearable, security personnel can further inspect its manufacturer, model, certification markings, charging specifications and built-in speakers.



