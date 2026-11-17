LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) said Tuesday a court had granted its request to suspend a two-year ban on its participation in defense procurement bids imposed by Korea's arms procurement agency.

LIG D&A sought a suspension of the ban from the Seoul Administrative Court after the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) imposed the sanction last month following the indictment of company executives on charges of bribing a DAPA official in connection with weapons procurement tenders.

In a regulatory filing, LIG D&A said the court suspended the ban pending a first-instance ruling in its lawsuit challenging the sanction.

If the company wins, it can continue bidding for defense contracts. If it loses, the two-year ban will take effect 30 days after the ruling.

LIG D&A said it will work to keep its weapons development projects on track, minimize the impact on its business partners and maintain strong ties with overseas customers.