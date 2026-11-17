CJ CheilJedang, Korea’s largest food and biotechnology company, introduced biodegradable artificial turf pellets made from plant-based materials at a Korean sports facility for the first time, marking a step toward reducing microplastic pollution on playing fields.

The company said Tuesday it had completed installation of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)-based infill at Korea Football Park Stadium in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, which houses training facilities for Korea's national soccer teams.

Artificial turf infill helps support synthetic grass and absorb impact, reducing the risk of injuries among players, but conventional products are largely made from petroleum-based synthetic rubber.

As these materials wear down or escape from playing surfaces, they can contribute to microplastic pollution, raising concerns about environmental damage.

The European Union has classified artificial turf infill among products contributing to microplastic pollution and plans to prohibit its use starting in 2031.

CJ CheilJedang developed its biodegradable alternative in partnership with BIQ, a European company specializing in biomaterial compounds.

The PHA-based material was installed at soccer fields in Sweden, Norway and Finland last year before being introduced to Korea.

PHA is a polymer naturally produced and stored inside microorganisms that consume plant-derived substances, according to the company.

Unlike conventional petroleum-based plastics, the material can biodegrade in both soil and marine environments and leaves no microplastic residue during its decomposition within one year, the company said.

CJ CheilJedang plans to expand the technology to municipal facilities, schools and public sports centers, potentially creating safer playing environments for children and young athletes.

In July, the company signed an agreement with the Korea Football Association to promote the adoption of environmentally friendly materials and reduce microplastic pollution.

CJ CheilJedang launched its biodegradable materials brand PHACT in 2022 and has since expanded PHA applications to packaging, compostable paper coatings, reusable cleaning cloths and biodegradable straws.

The company was also named a recipient of the 2026 Sustainable Brand Award by the Korean Association for Advertising and Public Relations on Saturday.

“Contributing to a safe and sustainable sports environment through PHA is meaningful,” a CJ CheilJedang official said.

“We will continue working closely with domestic and international partners to expand biodegradable material solutions across various industries, balancing convenience with reduced environmental impact,” the official said.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.