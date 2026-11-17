Alibaba.com has won a customer trust award in Korea, as growing numbers of local businesses turn to the global sourcing platform to find overseas suppliers, manage payments and expand manufacturing partnerships.

The global business-to-business commerce platform said Tuesday it received the top award in the business-to-business platform category at Forbes Korea's 2026 Customer Trust No. 1 Premium Brand awards, organized by JoongAng Ilbo and Forbes Korea.

The recognition followed evaluations of brand competitiveness and reliability by consumers and experts, according to the company.

Alibaba.com attributed the award to services designed to make international transactions safer and more efficient, including Trade Assurance, its transaction protection system, and Accio, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered business assistant.

Accio, introduced in Korea in 2026, helps companies conduct market research, develop products, identify suppliers and manage global marketing, while Trade Assurance, introduced locally in 2025, uses escrow payments and transaction safeguards to reduce risks associated with overseas sourcing.

Packaging and printing, fashion and accessories, home and garden, and gifts and crafts were among the leading sourcing categories for Korean buyers in 2026.

“Small and medium-sized businesses need not only more product information when conducting overseas transactions, but also grounds for evaluating business partners and the confidence to maintain those relationships,” said James Zhang, Alibaba.com's global head of seller products and services and APAC buyer growth.

He said the platform aims to reduce the burden of finding products and suppliers through AI while minimizing uncertainty during payments and transactions.

One example is Urban Beyond, a creative intellectual property studio that collaborates with more than 200 artists and creators to develop products, fashion items and exhibitions inspired by Korean culture.

The studio used Alibaba.com to compare overseas factories, review supplier histories and certifications, negotiate minimum order quantities and production costs, and test product samples before beginning manufacturing.

The company said the process helped reduce uncertainty and the time and expense associated with entering overseas production.

NY Automobile, an automotive repair and parts business operating in Ilsan and Paju, has also expanded its overseas sourcing through the platform, purchasing several hundred million won worth of products annually, according to CEO Kim Jong-min.

The company sources imported-car and supercar body kits and carbon-fiber components and has developed a long-term relationship with an overseas supplier that provides after-sales support.

Kim said the supplier had provided replacement modules for automotive lamps free of charge for about a year, helping the company maintain customer service.

“What is most valuable to us now is the stable business and cooperative relationship we have built with suppliers of imported-car and supercar parts,” Kim said.

He added that direct sourcing through Alibaba.com had helped the company offer customers more reasonable prices.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







