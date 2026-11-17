Premium dessert cafe chain A Twosome Place launched a new addition to its flagship Strawberry Chocolate Cream Cake lineup Tuesday, seeking to strengthen its presence in the country's cake market as the Christmas season approaches. The cake is widely known in Korea as Schosaeng.

The new product, Cream Top Schosaeng, features dark chocolate sponge layered with Valrhona crispy pearls, dark chocolate ganache cream and a vanilla bean mascarpone topping. It is the fifth addition to A Twosome Place's Schosaeng Universe, which has previously featured cakes incorporating matcha and Dubai chocolate.

First launched in 2014, Schosaeng has earned a strong following among dessert lovers in Korea as one of the country's most popular cake brands. By the end of last year, cumulative sales of cakes in the lineup had surpassed 15.2 million. A Twosome Place Chief Marketing Officer Park Kyoung-min said this translates into an average of 32 cakes sold every minute.

“What we are trying to promote is ‘treatonomics,’ giving an emotional satisfaction in everyday life through a small reward or celebration,” Park said during a press conference in Seoul. “We would like to redefine dessert as a medium that adds something special to mundane daily life, instilling a new meaning in a fleeting moment.”

The new cake comes as A Twosome Place seeks to rekindle interest in the year-end holiday season, amid signs that enthusiasm for Christmas celebrations in Korea is waning.

Park said online searches for terms such as “year-end holiday” and “Christmas” totaled 53.7 million in 2025, down 16.6 percent from the previous year. He added that more people are treating the year-end season much like ordinary weekdays. A survey cited by the company found that 39.5 percent of respondents felt excited about the holiday season last year, down from 45 percent in 2023.

“We wanted to rekindle the holiday spirit with our cakes. Schosaeng, as a matter of fact, did not get its name from us. Our customers named it. They have created this fandom that winter is time for Schosaeng,” Park said.

During the press conference, A Twosome Place also hosted a talk concert featuring Minumsa editor Park Hye-jin and writer Lee Seul-ah, who shared their feel-good memories and reflections on Christmas and cakes.