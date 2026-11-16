SK Telecom signed a strategic partnership agreement with Hyosung Heavy Industries to secure power equipment and explore new technologies for gigawatt-scale artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, the telecom company said Monday.

The memorandum of understanding covers equipment supplies for 345-kilovolt substations, joint testing of next-generation power technologies and potential cooperation in developing and building new AI data centers.

SK Telecom CEO Jung Jai-hun and Hyosung Heavy Industries CEO Woo Tae-hee signed the agreement at SK Telecom's headquarters in central Seoul. Their discussions also covered various business cooperation opportunities involving AI power infrastructure.

The partnership combines SK Telecom's experience in developing and operating AI data centers with Hyosung Heavy Industries' power equipment manufacturing and engineering capabilities. The companies aim to address the large, concentrated electricity demand of AI facilities by securing essential equipment and strengthening operational reliability.

Their first priority is establishing a stable supply system for key power equipment, including components for 345-kilovolt substations. These facilities receive electricity from the grid and convert it to voltages suitable for data centers.

The companies will discuss production and delivery schedules in advance for equipment such as transformers, which can take a long time to manufacture and deliver. Delays in securing such equipment can push back installation and startup schedules, SK Telecom said.

They will also jointly assess and test technologies including 800-volt direct-current power distribution. This approach delivers direct current closer to servers and telecommunications equipment, reducing the number of power conversion stages.

The companies said the work would help lay the technological groundwork for improving energy efficiency at future AI data centers, while ensuring timely equipment procurement.

Cooperation will extend to operations after the facilities open. The partners plan to share expertise in operating and maintaining extra-high-voltage substation equipment to improve the stability and reliability of electricity supplies.

They will also explore opportunities to develop and build new data centers, as well as joint business models drawing on their respective capabilities.

“The partnership will provide a basis for securing essential power infrastructure and expanding cooperation into large-scale AI data center development and construction,” Jung said.

“Combining Hyosung Heavy Industries' power technologies with SK Telecom's data center operating experience would help establish a stable electricity supply base," Woo said. "The partnership would expand over the long term beyond SK Telecom to the wider SK Group, creating further opportunities in the AI data center power market.”