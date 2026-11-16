Samsung SDI said Monday that its U.S. subsidiary has signed a deal to supply 16 gigawatt-hours of lithium iron phosphate batteries to Jupiter Power, a U.S. energy storage developer and operator, in a contract estimated to be worth several trillion won.

Under the agreement, Samsung SDI America will supply the batteries over three years starting in 2029 for Jupiter Power's large-scale battery energy storage system projects in the United States.

Including a previous contract, Samsung SDI's total orders from Jupiter Power now amount to approximately 27 gigawatt-hours, the company said.

Jupiter Power, backed by Global Infrastructure Partners, part of BlackRock, has a portfolio of 19,700 megawatt-hours of projects that are operating, under construction or committed, with another 110,000 megawatt-hours in development across the United States.

The batteries will be manufactured at Samsung SDI's plant in Indiana.

The deal comes shortly after the company began mass production of lithium iron phosphate batteries at the facility, underscoring the competitiveness of its technology as it expands its presence in the U.S. energy storage market.

Samsung SDI is the only non-Chinese manufacturer of prismatic batteries for battery energy storage system applications in North America. It has also secured non-Chinese sources for key battery materials, strengthening its supply chain and appeal to U.S. energy companies seeking alternatives to Chinese suppliers.

The company has recently won a series of orders as it expands its battery energy storage system portfolio beyond nickel-cobalt-aluminum-based batteries to include lithium iron phosphate products. It is also reinforcing its lithium iron phosphate supply chain through material supply agreements with Korean companies, including POSCO Future M and L&F.

"This agreement reflects the competitiveness and supply capabilities of our locally produced prismatic lithium iron phosphate batteries in the U.S.," said Fabrice Hudry, president of energy storage systems at Samsung SDI America.

"Building on our differentiated prismatic battery technology and stable supply chain, we will continue to expand our presence in the global battery energy storage system market."

Jupiter Power CEO Andy Bowman said securing reliable, domestically manufactured equipment was central to the company's plans to reduce risks in its project development.

"Samsung SDI's lithium iron phosphate batteries, produced here in the U.S., strengthen our supply chain as we continue to deliver reliable power and capacity when and where the grid needs it most," he said.