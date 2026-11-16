Pulmuone Food & Culture opened its first overseas contract catering operation in the United States, bringing Korean food to a workplace in Arizona as the company looks to expand its food service business across North America.

The food service subsidiary of Pulmuone said Monday that it began operating a cafeteria at a Korean conglomerate's facility in Queen Creek, Arizona, marking its first overseas contract catering operation.

The operation is run through Pulmuone FNC USA, the company's U.S. subsidiary established in January, and occupies 175 pyeong, or about 578 square meters, including dining and kitchen areas.

The cafeteria currently serves lunch and dinner, with menus designed for both Korean employees and local staff.

Its offerings follow a dual-track approach, combining traditional Korean dishes with familiar American meals.

Korean options include galbijjim, or braised short ribs, and kimchi jjigae, a stew made from the pungent cabbage pickle, along with side dishes, gimbap and instant noodles.

The facility also features a Korean Station serving restaurant-style dishes, a Grab & Go section for convenient Korean meals and a Private Dining Room offering full Korean meal sets.

An American Station provides familiar local dishes for employees who prefer Western-style food.

The company said the approach is intended to give Korean employees convenient access to familiar meals while introducing American workers to the cuisine amid growing local interest in Korean food culture.

Lee Dong-hoon, CEO of Pulmuone Food & Culture, said the opening marked an important step in bringing the company's domestic catering expertise to overseas markets.

“Launching our first North American operation is highly significant because it marks our first step into overseas markets, backed by recognition of the contract catering capabilities and menu competitiveness we have developed in Korea,” Lee said.

“We will work to establish our first overseas operation quickly and grow into a competitive food service company in global markets,” he said.

Pulmuone Food & Culture plans to use the Arizona operation as a base for expanding into facilities run by other Korean companies in North America.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.